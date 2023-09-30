The Ultimate Guide to the 70th Annual Autumn Leaf Festival
An in-depth look at the 70th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival. This year’s festival kicks off on Saturday, September 30, and continues through Sunday, October 8.
The 9-day internationally award-winning festival attracts over 500,000 people to the Clarion Area, according to the Clarion Area Chamber. Events and entertainment include the United Way 5k & 10k race, FirstEnergy Autorama Cruise-in, UFP Parker Motorcycle Show, PennWest Cultural Nights, Independence Health System Clarion Tournament of Leaves Parade, Clarion County Community Bank’s “Foodstock,” Kronospan Crafter and Farmers Day, LandPro Antique Tractor Show, The FUN Bank Oldies Concert, and much more.
GENERAL FESTIVAL INFORMATION
SOUVENIRS AND INFORMATION – Souvenirs and information for the 70th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™, can be obtained at the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 650 Main Street or at the Chamber merchandise trailer which will be set up throughout the week on the Clarion County Courthouse lawn. Festival tumbler glasses, short-sleeved and long-sleeved t-shirts, and sweatshirts are available for purchase. The Chamber will also have limited quantities of past festival tumbler glasses for sale.
Young festival-goers can also receive FREE custom-designed commemorative coloring books and crayons, sponsored by UPMC Northwest and UPMC Urgent Care, at the following family events: “Clarion County Coalition for Suicide Prevention Kids’ Carnival” & “Waste Management Touch-A-Truck” (September 30), “PNC Bank Junior Olympics” (October 1), “Independence Health System Pediatrics and Women’s Care Associates Kiddies Parade” (October 3), “Wild World of Animals Show” sponsored by Clarion Moose Lodge 101 and Penn Highlands Healthcare (October 7), and the coloring books sponsored by UPMC Northwest and UPMC Urgent Care will also be available at the Chamber merchandise trailer.
For questions or information about the 70th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™, contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry by phone at 814-226-9161 or e-mail info@clarionpa.com. Information can also be found by logging onto www.clarionpa.com, or by visiting the festival’s Facebook page. The Clarion Area Chamber is located at 650 Main Street; hours are 8:30 am-5:00 pm, Monday through Friday. Tune into Seven Mountains Media Clarion Pop, 92.7 FM & 93.1 FM & 95.9FM; The GOAT 94.1FM, BigFoot Country 102.1/101.3, Kool 103.3 FM and Froggy 98.5/95.5 FM for updates about events and live remote broadcasts throughout the festival.
2023 ALLEGHENY TOYOTA AUTUMN LEAF FESTIVAL SCHEDULE
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
UNITED WAY ANNUAL 5K AND 10K RACE
The Annual United Way of Clarion County 5K & 10K Race sponsored by the Law offices of Greco, Lander & Shekell P.C. takes place on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The course begins at PennWest University Clarion Campus Memorial Stadium and runs along the beautiful streets of downtown Clarion. Races begin at 8:00 a.m. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top 3 male & female finishers in each race.
To pre-register for the race, visit www.uwclarionco.org. For more information, contact the United Way of Clarion County at 814-226-8760 or uwrace@verzion.net.
S&T BANK “PA STATE OLD TIME FIDDLERS’ CONTEST”
The S&T Bank “PA State Old Time Fiddlers’ Contest” will be held on Saturday, September 30. 2023 at the First United Methodist Church, 600 Wood Street, Clarion, during the 70th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™. The competition will have you tapping your toes and dancing along to the music. The event will also include contests for guitar, banjo, and mandolin. Day of registration opens at 9:00 a.m. with the contest starting at 11:00 a.m. For more information on this event, visit www.clarionpa.com. While the contest is free for spectators, we ask that you bring a non-perishable item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock.”
Sponsored by S & T Bank. Supporting Sponsors: Colony Homes, Commodore Homes, & Kronospan U.S.A.
“WASTE MANAGEMENT TOUCH-A-TRUCK” AND “CLARION COUNTY COALITION FOR SUICIDE PREVENTION KIDS’ CARNIVAL”
Come to the Clarion Mall on Saturday, September 30, 2023, for two great events – the “Clarion County Coalition for Suicide Prevention Kids’ Carnival” and the “Waste Management Touch-A-Truck!” Both events will be held in the Mall’s parking lot in front of Dunham’s Sports from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The “Clarion County Coalition for Suicide Prevention Kids’ Carnival” will feature free games and activities sponsored by local businesses and organizations! Kids will also have a chance to explore big rigs, cars, tractors, construction vehicles, and more during the “Waste Management Touch-A-Truck.” Rub elbows with hometown heroes, and get behind the wheels of firetrucks, police cars, and ambulances. These free events are great family fun for everyone!
Don’t forget to bring a non-perishable food item to help “RAM Up the Food Banks” with the Clarion County Community Bank “Foodstock!” For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 814-226-9161 or info@clarionpa.com.
“Kids’ Carnival” sponsored by Clarion County Coalition for Suicide Prevention. “Touch-A-Truck” Sponsored by Waste Management.
ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEM SPONSORS CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
There will be a Corn Hole Tournament on Saturday, September 30, 2023, beginning at 6 p.m. on Main Street in Front of the Courthouse (rain location will be the Clarion Mall).
The cost of pre-registration is $30 per team of 2 players and includes commemorative t-shirts. Teams registering the night of the event will be required to pay $40 for registration and t-shirts are not guaranteed. Teams will be notified when the shirts are in to arrange for pickup.
If you are interested in entering a team, please contact Tracy at the Chamber office at 814-226-9161 or tracy@clarionpa.com prior to September 26th.
Sponsored by Advanced Drainage Systems.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1, 2023
BOUNTIFUL HARVEST PIE & BAKE SALE
A bountiful harvest pie and bake sale will be held on the Immaculate Conception School front parking lot on Sunday, October 1, during the 70th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™. A vast array of homemade goods from pies to delicacies will be available. Proceeds benefit the I.C. School PTO. The sale will be held from 8:00 a.m. until sell-out. For more information, call 814-226-8433 ext 104 or email lcratty@clarionichawks.net.
“FIRST ENERGY AUTORAMA CRUISE IN”
Rain or shine, shades or umbrellas – the “First Energy Autorama Cruise In” will be held on Sunday, October 1, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event takes place on Main Street in Clarion from 2nd to 8th Avenue. Make sure to set aside this day for tons of fun and excitement! All vehicle makes, years, and models are accepted. New this year, we will have tee shirts for the Autorama on sale for $10 to $13.
Pre-registration at $5 per vehicle is available online at www.clarionpa.com until September 28th. Day of show entrants are welcome, starting at 9:00 a.m. at $10 per vehicle.
We also ask that you bring along a non-perishable item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock.” For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 814-226-9161 or info@clarionpa.com.
Sponsored By First Energy.
UFP INDUSTRIES “MOTORCYCLE SHOW”
The 24th Annual UFP Industries Motorcycle Show will be held on Sunday, October 1, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. All makes, models, and classes are welcome!
The show takes place on Main Street in Clarion from 7th Avenue to Weaver Place. Parking begins at 9:00 a.m. Free registration will be available the day of the event. To be considered for judging, a non-perishable food item is required at registration. The first 50 registered motorcycle participants will receive free patches.
Clarion County A.B.A.T.E. will also be giving away one boy’s and one girl’s bicycles during the event. Children ages 6 – 14 are eligible for the drawing, which will be held at 4:00 p.m. There is no cost to enter the giveaway; however, winners must be present in order to claim the bicycles.
All food donations benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock.” For more information contact the Clarion Area Chamber at 814-226-9161 or info@clarionpa.com.
Coordinated by A.B.A.T.E. Sponsored by UFP Industries.
PNC BANK “JUNIOR OLYMPICS”
The PNC Bank “Junior Olympics” returns for the Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™, once again on Sunday, October 1, 2023.
Children between the ages of 5-12 who live in or attend school in Clarion County are invited to go for the gold in this fun event!
Participants will compete against each other within the same age and gender groups. Each child will participate in four events–Standing Long Jump, Dash, Softball Throw, and the Modified Javelin Throw. The top 3 performers in each event (for the age and gender category) will receive a medal. Refreshments will be provided for all participants.
Do not miss your chance to make your “Junior Olympics” dreams come true! The games will be held at the PennWest University Clarion Campus Memorial Stadium from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. with sign-in beginning at 12:30 p.m. Members of PNC Bank will be handing out medals and other community volunteers will be helping at the day’s events.
Pre-registration is available online at www.clarionpa.com at $3.00 per child. For more information about the event or how to register your child, contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 814-226-9161 or info@clarionpa.com. While the event is free for attendees, we ask that you bring a non-perishable food item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock.”
Sponsored by PNC Bank. Supporting sponsor PennWest University Clarion Campus.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 2, 2023
OLYMPICS PENNWEST UNIVERSITY CLARION CAMPUS AND COMMUNITY “CULTURAL NIGHT”
The opening PennWest University Clarion Campus and Community “Cultural Night” sponsored in part by Farmers National Bank and Modern Living Solutions will take place in front of the Clarion County Courthouse beginning at 7:00 pm on Monday, October 2, 2023, during the 70th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™. Cultural Night Introductions and Remarks are immediately followed by Simple Gifts.
Simple Gifts is two women performing on twelve instruments including fiddle, mandolin, hammered dulcimer, guitar, banjo, and recorder plus some more unusual instruments like the bowed psaltery, banjolin, shruti box, and doumbek. They play a wide range of ethnic music including Romanian, Bulgarian, Klezmer, Irish, Scottish, French, American, Greek, Finnish, and more.
Linda Littleton and Karen Hirshon have played music together since 1995. The group has released six CDs, two of which have won national awards. Simple Gifts performs about 60-80 dates per year, playing for both school and adult audiences, and they cover a nin-state area.
For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber at 814-226-9161 or info@clarionpa.com. Don’t forget to bring along a non-perishable food item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock!”
Sponsored in part by Farmers National Bank. Sponsored in part by Modern Living Solutions.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 3, 2023
CLARION COUNTY COMMUNITY BANK “FOODSTOCK” DROP-OFF DAY
Join us on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 p.m. at Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM for the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock” drop-off day. The collection drive will be held at Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM throughout the Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™. Food donations can be dropped off between 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. each day of the festival.
For more information on the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock” and other ways in which you can donate, please contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 814-226-9161 or info@clarionpa.com.
Sponsored by Clarion County Community Bank.
DAY INDEPENDENCE HEALTH SYSTEM PEDIATRICS & WOMEN’S CARE “KIDDIES PARADE”
Be sure to bring the little ones to the Independence Health System Pediatrics & Women’s Care “Kiddies Parade” on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, (rain date October 4, 2023) during the Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™.
This event is a favorite for kids of all ages! The parade steps off at 6:00 p.m., beginning on Main Street between Immaculate Conception Church and Northwest Bank and proceeding to the courthouse. Awards will be given immediately following the parade, in front of the courthouse.
To register for the parade, visit www.clarionpa.com. Although this is a free event, we ask that you bring a non-perishable item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock.” For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 814-226-9161 or info@clarionpa.com.
Sponsored by Independence Health System Pediatrics & Women’s Care.
PENNWEST UNIVERSITY CLARION CAMPUS AND COMMUNITY “CULTURAL NIGHT”
Night two of the PennWest University Clarion Campus and Community “Cultural Night” sponsored in part by Farmers National Bank and Modern Living Solutions will feature The Tamburitzans on Tuesday, October 3rd, 2023.
The Tamburitzans ensemble expanded its repertoire throughout the past eight decades to include a wide variety of folk dances and music representing international cultures. Eighty-plus years, several international tours, hundreds of performers, and hundreds of thousands of audience members later, the Tamburitzans’ show is an annual tradition for some and a delightful new surprise for others. Year after year, generation after generation, the Tamburitzans dazzle audiences across the country with elaborate costumes and incredibly versatile musicians, singers, and dancers. The talented young performers are full-time students who have chosen to continue the Tamburizans’ legacy by bringing international cultures to the modern stage.
For more information about this event, please contact the Clarion Area Chamber at 814-226-9161. Don’t forget to bring along a non-perishable food item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock!”
Sponsored in part by Farmers National Bank. Sponsored in part by Modern Living Solutions.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 4, 2023
DOWNTOWN DEAL DAYS – SHOP OFTEN, SHOP LOCAL
On Wednesday, October 4, and Thursday, October 5, 2023, be sure to make a trip to downtown Clarion from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. for Downtown Deal Days! The Main Street merchants invite you to come and discover great bargains during the Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™. Come to Clarion and see all that our downtown merchants have to offer – support your local businesses!
PENNWEST UNIVERSITY CLARION CAMPUS AND COMMUNITY “CULTURAL NIGHT
The third PennWest University Clarion Campus and Community “Cultural Night” sponsored in part by Farmers National Bank and Modern Living Solutions will take place in front of the Clarion County Courthouse beginning at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, during the 70th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™ and will feature Mitch Littler.
Mitch Littler has become synonymous with great entertainment and high-energy, driving performances. He is a rocker whose musical roots are planted firmly in the soul of the old folk and blues masters of the past. Mitch is a singer, guitar player, and harmonica player who started playing with his family’s bluegrass band at 14. Mitch is a graduate from the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in philosophy, but before college, he spent three years as a full-time traveling blues entertainer performing at venues and festivals across several states.
For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber at 814-226-9161 or info@clarionpa.com. Don’t forget to bring along a non-perishable food item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock!”
Sponsored in part by Farmers National Bank. Sponsored in part by Modern Living Solutions.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5, 2023
DOWNTOWN DEAL DAYS – SHOP OFTEN, SHOP LOCAL
On Wednesday, October 4, and Thursday, October 5, 2023, be sure to make a trip to downtown Clarion from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. for Downtown Deal Days! The Main Street merchants invite you to come and discover great bargains during the Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™. Come to Clarion and see all that our downtown merchants have to offer – support your local businesses!
PENNWEST UNIVERSITY CLARION CAMPUS HOMECOMING “PEP RALLY”
The PennWest University Clarion Campus Homecoming Pep Rally will take place on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 7 p.m., in front of the Clarion County Courthouse. Homecoming Court will be announced and the crowd will be introduced to various university groups and athletic teams.
PENNWEST UNIVERSITY CLARION CAMPUS AND COMMUNITY CULTURAL NIGHT
The fourth and final PennWest University Clarion Campus and Community “Cultural Night” sponsored in part by Farmers National Bank and Modern Living Solutions will take place in front of the Clarion County Courthouse from 7:00 pm (immediately following the Clarion University Homecoming “Pep Rally”) on Thursday, October 5, 2023, during the 70th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™. The PennWest Clarion Pep Rally will be followed by John Rush.
John Rush takes you on a musical journey like no other one-man show can. Singing and playing guitar/bass/harmonica/piano/saxophone/banjo/keyboard and percussion, John Rush plays his own original music and songs you know. If you think you’ve seen this before, you’re wrong. John Rush is not just another singer/songwriter! Wowing audiences with his guitar work and capturing them with his voice and lyrics, John Rush won Campus Entertainer of the Year and Campus Awards Musician of the Year!
For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber at 814-226-9161 or info@clarionpa.com. Don’t forget to bring along a non-perishable food item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock!”
Sponsored in part by Farmers National Bank. Sponsored in part by Modern Living Solutions.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6, 2023
FREE FLU SHOTS FOR VETERANS
The Butler VA Healthcare System will be offering free flu vaccinations to anyone who served in the U.S. Military on Friday, October 6th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the American Legion Post 66, 530 Main Street, Clarion.
No appointment is needed, just walk-in. For more information and/or questions, please call Josh Seybert at the Butler VA at (878) 271-6677.
It is recommended that all veterans not registered with the VA call Josh for more information and to register.
KRONOSPAN, U.S.A. “FARMERS AND CRAFTERS DAY”
Kronospan U.S.A. “Farmers & Crafters Day” will be held on Friday, October 6, 2023, on Main Street in Clarion from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Handmade and homemade crafts and goods will be the feature of the day, along with food, from over 250 crafters. Whether looking for home décor, a special gift, or good eats, you’ll have a good time at the Kronospan USA “Farmers & Crafters Day.”
Although a free event, we ask that you bring a non-perishable food item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock.” For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 814-226-9161 or info@clarionpa.com.
Sponsored by Kronospan U.S.A.
IMMACULATE CONCEPTION PTO ARTS & CRAFTS SHOW
The Immaculate Conception Ladies Guild Arts & Craft show will be held on Friday, October 6, 2023, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Immaculate Conception Parish Event Center. For more information, email lcratty@clarionichawks.net., or call 814-226-8433 ext 104.
IMMACULATE CONCEPTION PTO CONCESSION STAND
The Immaculate Conception School Cafeteria will be open on Friday, October 6, 2023, from 7:00 a.m. till 3:00 p.m. or sell out. Come and enjoy a variety of homemade foods, including homemade soups, sandwiches, snacks, and baked goods. For more information, email lcratty@clarionichawks.net or call 814-226-8433 ext 104.
UMPC NORTHWEST AND UPMC URGENT CARE FRIDAY NIGHT CONCERT FEATURING “LEGENDS”
On Friday, October 6, make your way to downtown Clarion as we bring back the Friday Night Concert featuring “Legends”. The concert will be held in front of the Courthouse beginning at 7:00 p.m. and is sponsored by UPMC Urgent Care – Clarion and UPMC Northwest.
A little history…The Legends story begins in 2002. Some teachers at Clarion-Limestone School (Strattanville, PA) decided to do a rock concert for the students to demonstrate that teachers can rock! As it was well received, we decided to do a benefit for a fellow teacher who was experiencing health problems that went quite well. It’s now 22 years and many benefits and commercial gigs later. Legends are still rocking! The original lineup has changed but Legends are still heart and soul classic rock! To date, after many benefits, we’ve raised over $630,000 for various causes. These days, we play large commercial shows such as at the ALF each fall. A 20-plus-year rock band, Legends plays classic rock from the late 50s to the early 2000s. Songs from the Rolling Stones, Beatles, Mellencamp, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Stevie Ray Vaughn will all bring back great memories! Legends has played all over Western PA and headlined many shows.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase from food concessions throughout the evening. Make sure to bring your lawn chair, and settle in for an evening of great music and fun! Although this is a free event, we ask that you bring a non-perishable food item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock.” For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber at 814-226-9161 or info@clarionpa.com.
Sponsored by UPMC Urgent Care – Clarion and UPMC Northwest.
AUTUMN LEAF FESTIVAL™ PARKING
Parking for festival events will be available at the Immaculate Conception School parking lots on Friday, October 6, 2022, all day and Saturday, October 7, 2023, from 7 a.m. until 12 noon. Proceeds benefit the Immaculate Conception School P.T.O. For more information, call 814-226-8433 ext 104 or email lcratty@clarionichawks.net .
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7, 2023
EGGS WITH ERNIE
Join us for before the parade for fun family activities, music, and more!
Eggs with Ernie will take place on Saturday, October 7, 2023, in the Walter Hart Chapel parking lot on the PennWest University Clarion Campus from 10:00 a.m. to 12 Noon.
For more information, please visit www.clarion.edu/homecoming.
INDEPENDENCE HEALTH SYSTEM CLARION AREA “TOURNAMENT OF LEAVES PARADE”
Join the Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™, as it celebrates all Clarion has to be proud of during the Independence Health System Clarion Area “Tournament of Leaves Parade” on Saturday, October 7th, 2023. The parade will showcase marching bands, floats, and organizations of the grandest kind! The parade steps off at 12:00 p.m. on Main Street in Clarion.
Reserved seats are available for purchase at the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry, 650 Main Street, for $7.00 each.
For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber at 814-226-9161 or info@clarionpa.com. Although this is a free event, we ask that you bring a non-perishable item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock.”
Sponsored in part by: Aramark Dining, VIP Brunch Sponsor, Burns & Burns Associates, Novelty Groups Sponsor, Central Electric Cooperative, Inc.- Color Guard Sponsor, Clarion Psychiatric Center, Marching Units Sponsor, Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Non-Profit Group Sponsor, Colony Homes, Marching Units Sponsor, Commodore Homes, Marching Units Sponsor, McDonald’s, Community Float Sponsor, & Northeastern Equipment Sales & Rental’s, LLC Bobcat’s of Olean-Kane-Clarion, University Floats Sponsor.
EAGLE END ZONE ALUMNI PARTY
Come to the Eagle Endzone on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. and join fellow alumni in cheering on our Golden Eagles to a homecoming victory against the Seton Hill Griffins at PennWest University Clarion Campus Memorial Stadium.
Pre-register online at www.clarion.edu/homecoming. The cost is $25 which includes a game ticket. For more information call 814-393-1784 or email ClarionAlumni@PennWest.edu or visit clarion.edu/homecoming.
PENNWEST CLARION HOMECOMING FOOTBALL GAME
The PennWest University Clarion Campus Homecoming Football Game will be held at the university’s Memorial Stadium at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 7th, 2023. Come out and watch the Golden Eagles take on the Seton Hill Griffins!
For more information, contact 814-393-2423.
CLARION RIVER BREWING COMPANY’S 1ST ANNUAL “STEIN HOLDING” CHAMPIONSHIP
Clarion River Brewing Company will be holding their 1st Annual Steinholding Championship.
Pre-registration is encouraged. Check-in on the day of the event will be from holding Championship during the 70th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival under the red light at 6th Avenue & Main Street from 10 am until 11 am.
There will be a $150 cash prize in both men’s and women’s divisions. This event is an Official 2023 PA State Steinholding Championship Qualifier. Signup and details can be found at clarionriverbrew.com/stein.
“WILD WORLD OF ANIMALS” SHOW, SPONSORED BY LOYAL ORDER OF MOOSE LODGE 101 and PENN HIGHLANDS HEALTHCARE
The “Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #101 and Penn Highlands Healthcare Wild World of Animals Show” will be held in front of the Clarion County Courthouse on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 4:00 p.m.
The show features a variety of animals, such as reptiles, birds, and mammals. You may see an American alligator, alligator snapping turtle, albino monocle cobra, European eagle owl, blue and gold macaw, opossum, binturong, spot-nose guenon monkey, African spotted leopard, or maybe a hyena.
You won’t want to miss this family event—it’s educational entertainment! While the show is free, we ask that you bring a non-perishable item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock.” For more information contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 814-226-9161 or info@clarionpa.com.
Sponsored by Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #101 and Penn Highlands Healthcare.
FIRST UNITED NATIONAL BANK – The FUN Bank! “OLDIES CONCERT”
The First United National Bank – The FUN Bank! “Oldies Concert” will be held on Saturday evening, October 7, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Returning to perform for this year’s concert is the oldies band “American Pie.”
The concert will be held in front of the Clarion County Courthouse. This event is free and open to all festival goers, so kick loose with cool tunes and fun!
For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 814-226-9161 or info@clarionpa.com. Don’t forget to bring along a non-perishable food item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock!”
Sponsored by First United National Bank
AUTUMN LEAF FESTIVAL™ PARKING
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8, 2023
LANDPRO EQUIPMENT “ANTIQUE TRACTOR SHOW”
Are you a tractor and farm equipment enthusiast? Then make plans to attend the LandPro Equipment “Antique Tractor Show” during the 70th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™!
This year’s show will take place on Sunday, October 8, 2023, from 12 Noon to 5:00 p.m. on Main Street in Clarion from 2nd Avenue to 5th Avenue. All farm-related displays are welcome including farm tractors, garden & lawn implements, hit & miss engines, toys, and more! Registration is available online at www.clarionpa.com or on the day of the event. There is no fee to register. Trophies will be awarded in several classes.
There is plenty for everyone to enjoy at this year’s show! This year the crowd will be entertained by The Route 8 Band, playing a mix of country, rock, and blues appealing to a variety of audiences.
Although a FREE event, we ask that you bring a non-perishable item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock.” For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber at 814-226-9161.
Sponsored by Land Pro Equipment.
ONGOING EVENTS
THE LEAF PILE: CHILDREN ACTIVITIES DURING ALF™
Back by popular demand, there will be a number of children’s activities happening in downtown Clarion during the 70th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™.
From Sunday through Thursday, the Four Seasons Petting Zoo and Rescue will be at the Fulmer House, sponsored by Infusion Bar & Grill, The Loomis Bar, and Johnny on the Spot Handyman. Sunday, October 1st hours are 12 pm to 8 pm. Monday – Thursday hours are 3 pm to 8 pm.
There will be a photo booth by Will Porter in Memorial Park with photos costing $10. Hours are Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Monday, Tuesday, and Friday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
CNK Face Painting sponsored by Rout 66 Detailing, ExploreClarion, and The Haskell House will be in Memorial Park on Wednesday, October 4th from 4 pm to 6 pm.
Charlie the Jester, a magician, and balloon artist sponsored by Johnny on the Spot Handyman will also be in Memorial Park. Hours are Sunday, October 1st from 1 pm to 5 pm, Tuesday, October 3rd from 5 pm to 8 pm, and Friday, October 6 from 12 pm to 6 pm.
Marty’s Bubblegum Machine, children’s DJ and entertainer, sponsored by Clarion Borough Mayor Jennifer Fulmer Vinson, will be there from 2 pm to 6 pm on Saturday, October 7th.
A teen night will be held on October 5 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the former Winds of Trade Building for Clarion County students enrolled in 6th through 9th grades. Structured activities are planned for a night of teen fun. Parents and/or guardians will be required to sign an accident/indemnity waiver at the door before their child can attend.
Watch our website and Facebook page for details about these and other events planned specifically with our Clarion County kids in mind!
For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber at 814-226-9161.
MAIN STREET: THEN AND NOW, A WALKING TOUR OF DOWNTOWN CLARION
A new event/activity planned for this year’s Autumn Leaf Festival™ “Main Street: Then and Now,” a walking tour from 8th Avenue to 4th Avenue in downtown Clarion.
The tour will begin at the northwest corner of 8th and Main, proceed on the north side of the street to 4th Avenue, cross Main Street, and return on the south side of Main to the southwest corner of 8th and Main.
You will learn about the original structures on each site, when they were built, how they changed (or were replaced), and learn about the businesses that were there from back then to the present day. Main Street Clarion has quite an interesting history and has had drastic changes from the beginning, most caused by four major fires. The names of major players in Clarion’s history, past and present, and their contributions will be discussed throughout the tour.
You are encouraged to add what you know already or to make corrections to what is presented in the tour, to give more details to the history of our wonderful borough.
Rain or shine, the Main Street tour will take place on these dates and times: Sunday, October 1 at 6 p.m., Monday, October 2 at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 5 at 5 p.m., and Sunday, October 8 at 3 p.m. The tour guide will be Melanie Parker for 3 of the 4 dates with Jackie Griebel guiding the October 1 tour group.
For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber at 814-226-9161.
CLARION MODEL RAILROAD CLUB TRAIN DISPLAYS
The Clarion Model Railroad Club Exhibit is open on the following days and times during the Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™:
Sunday, October 1st – 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Tuesday, October 3rd – 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Wednesday, October 4th – 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Thursday, October 5th – 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Friday, October 6th – 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Saturday, October 7th – 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Sunday, October 8th – Noon – 4:00 pm
Hobby Shop is open to the public.
The Clarion Model Railroad Club is located in the basement of the Clarion Masonic Lodge Building on Main Street in Clarion. Enter at the rear entrance of the building to see the fascinating display of various scale railroad layouts! For more information, please contact 814-541-0286.
FOOD CONCESSIONS
Be sure to bring your appetites for the food concession stands at the 70th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™! There are a wide variety of foods that are sure to please everyone, so prepare your taste buds and try them all! Look for your favorites – those beloved cinnamon rolls, gyros, pizza, stromboli, taffy, barbecue, fresh-cut fries, chicken wings, bread bowls, apple dumplings, Italian sausage, steak sandwiches, flavored lemonade, flavored cider, flavored hot chocolate, and more! These tempting foods and drinks can be found in the Clarion County Memorial Park and along Main Street. Picnic tables are located throughout the Memorial Park so you can have your dessert, too!
CONTEMPORARY MODEL HOME FACTORY TOUR
Structural Modular Innovations, LLC invites you to tour their production facility and learn about the modular construction process, visit their design center and see all the products that you can choose to customize your dream home, then tour a completed home, The Essex, and see the beauty and quality you can expect in every modular home they construct.
The factory and model home is open for tours throughout the 70th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™. To tour the contemporary model home, please report to the factory first. The tours are held at 101 Southern Ave. in Strattanville, Monday, October 2nd through Friday, October 6th, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. For more information, please call 814-764-5555.
CLARION COUNTY COMMUNITY BANK “FOODSTOCK” – “FoodStock, A Great Goal & A Great Cause”
Join the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry and the 70th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™, for the Clarion County Community Bank “Foodstock” – a countywide food drive that collects non-perishable, non-expired food items to benefit local food banks.
Collection containers will be available at the following businesses throughout the month of September: BHS Family Healthcare of Clarion, Burford & Henry Real Estate Services, Burns & Burns Insurance, Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry, Clarion County Community Bank (Clarion, New Bethlehem & Rimersburg locations), Clarion County YMCA, Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Clarion Forest VNA, Clarion Mall, Foxburg Free Library, Rimersburg Senior Center, St. Joseph Church, St. Michael’s Church, Strattanville Borough, Tom’s Riverside (Knox, New Bethlehem and Rimersburg locations), and Water Run (Highland Oaks).
Donations can also be dropped off at our official “FoodStock” headquarters location, Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM during the entire week of the 70th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™.
During the first couple weeks of September, several groups will be distributing food collection bags in the Clarion, Knox, Rimersburg, Sligo, and Strattanville areas. Watch for them beginning September 5th. The bags will have tags on them letting you know who your volunteer group is and when they will be back around to collect the filled bags. Also, Fryburg Girl Scout Troop 50979 will be having a one-day food collection for Foodstock on Saturday, September 2nd in front of Leeper Red & White Market.
You can also purchase a raffle ticket for a chance to win one of the five Gift Cards valued at $500 each to Tom’s Riverside. Tickets are a $10 donation and 5 tickets will be drawn on Tuesday, October 3 during the “Kick-Off for the Clarion County Community Bank FoodStock” event at Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram location. Winners will be drawn LIVE on FACEBOOK. All proceeds from the raffle will go to the Clarion County Community Bank FoodStock Program. The gift cards can be redeemed at the Tom’s Riverside Stores located in Knox, New Bethlehem, and Rimersburg. Raffle tickets are available at Clarion County Community Bank (Clarion, New Bethlehem, and Rimersburg locations), and at the Clarion Chamber office and some committee members have them as well.
Clarion County Community Bank will be hosting three separate “Community Days” during the month of September. Here are the location, dates, and times.
Clarion County Community Bank – Rimersburg– Friday, September 15 from 11 am to 2 pm
Clarion County Community Bank – New Bethlehem – Friday, September 22 from 11 am to 2 pm
Clarion County Community Bank – Clarion – Friday, September 29 from 11 am to 2 pm
During the three separate “Community Days”, Clarion County Community Bank is asking the public to help “RAM” up the Foodbanks as part of the event happening throughout the month of September. To help out, you can bring non-perishable food items or monetary donations to your local Clarion County Community Bank location during “Community Days” and enjoy a hot dog, chips, and drink while you are there.
For more information on the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock” and other ways to donate, contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 814-226-9161 or info@clarionpa.com.
Sponsored by Clarion County Community Bank
LIVE MUSIC WEEKENDS AT DEER CREEK WINERY
Join Deer Creek Winery during the 70th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™, for live music, wine and food at Clarion area’s biggest area winery. Plenty of outdoor seating will be available. Deer Creek Winery is located just 15 minutes from Clarion at 3333 Soap Fat Road in Shippenville. For more information contact the winery at 814-354-7392 or visit www.DeerCreekWine.com.
WELCOME NEW SPONSORS
The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry would like to welcome this year’s new sponsors for the 70th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™.
They include:
- NRG is a supporting sponsor for this year’s Autumn Leaf Festival.
- Northeastern Equipment Sales & Rentals, LLC Bobcat’s of Olean-Kane-Clarion, University Floats Sponsor during the Tournament of Leaves Parade on Saturday, October 7
- Clarion County Coalition for Suicide Prevention, Kid’s Carnival Sponsor on Saturday, September 30 at the Clarion Mall
- Penn Highlands Healthcare, supporting sponsor for the Wild World of Animals Show on Saturday, October 7
For more information contact the Clarion Area Chamber office at (814) 226-9161 or tracy@clarionpa.com
The information contained within this guide was provided by the Clarion Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information, visit www.clarionpa.com.
