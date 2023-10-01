7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Sunday, October 1, 2023 @ 12:10 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area
Today
Areas of dense fog before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the morning.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 54. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Monday
Patchy dense fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Light north wind.
Tuesday
Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 81.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 78.
Thursday Night
Scattered showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night
Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday
Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
