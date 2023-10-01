 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Buffalo Chicken Pockets

Sunday, October 1, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Perfect for Sunday football snacks!

Ingredients
3/4 pound ground chicken
1/3 cup Buffalo wing sauce

1 tube (16.3 ounces) large refrigerated buttermilk biscuits
1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Blue cheese salad dressing, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 375°. In a large skillet, cook chicken over medium heat until no longer pink, 5-7 minutes, breaking into crumbles; drain. Remove from heat; stir in wing sauce.

-On a lightly floured surface, roll each biscuit into a 6-in. circle and top each with 1/4 cup chicken mixture and 2 tablespoons cheese. Fold dough over filling; pinch edge to seal.

-Transfer to an ungreased baking sheet. Bake until golden brown, 12-14 minutes. If desired, serve with blue cheese dressing.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


