Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Buffalo Chicken Pockets

Perfect for Sunday football snacks!

Ingredients

3/4 pound ground chicken

1/3 cup Buffalo wing sauce



1 tube (16.3 ounces) large refrigerated buttermilk biscuits1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheeseBlue cheese salad dressing, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 375°. In a large skillet, cook chicken over medium heat until no longer pink, 5-7 minutes, breaking into crumbles; drain. Remove from heat; stir in wing sauce.

-On a lightly floured surface, roll each biscuit into a 6-in. circle and top each with 1/4 cup chicken mixture and 2 tablespoons cheese. Fold dough over filling; pinch edge to seal.

-Transfer to an ungreased baking sheet. Bake until golden brown, 12-14 minutes. If desired, serve with blue cheese dressing.

