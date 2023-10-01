Jean Marie Ballard, 98, a former Franklin resident, died peacefully at 10:03 PM Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Oakwood Heights Village in Oil City.

Born June 16, 1925 in Franklin, Jean was the daughter of Frank H. and Helen M. Pyle Brown.

She attended and graduated from Cranberry High School in 1943.

She was married April 19, 1947 to Wayne L. Ballard, who preceded her in death on May 29, 1993.

Jean had worked as a transportation secretary at the Franklin Area School District for more than twenty seven years; and at the former Joy Manufacturing Company in Franklin for more than five years following.

She was an active and faithful member of The First United Methodist Church in Franklin.

Jean was also very active with our area’s Meals-on-Wheels program for more than nineteen years; had worked in the gift shop at The Caring Place in Franklin; and was an active volunteer for many years with The Venango County Visiting Nurses, where had made more than two hundred of her “Care Bears” which were distributed to the infirmed throughout the years.

She also enjoyed sewing and traveling.

Jean is survived by her daughter, Patricia D. Henderson and her husband, William of Tionesta; a granddaughter, Shauna Yeager; and by a great grandson, Dustin Graham; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Besides her beloved husband, and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Nancy Lynn Ballard; a son, Jay Frank Ballard; a sister, Betty Jane Stange; and by two brothers: Francis and Richard Brown.

Friends may call Tuesday 11 AM until 12 NOON in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday at 12 NOON in the funeral home with Reverend Connie Hoeke of The First United Methodist Church in Franklin, presiding.

Private interment will be in Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired may be directed in Jean’s name to The First United Methodist Church, 1100 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Jean’s daughter, Pat, wishes to extend her heartfelt gratitude to the entire staff at Oakwood Heights Village in Oil City, especially the nurses and staff of the second floor including: Lisa; Lynn; Brandy and Jean’s personal longtime nurse, Briann; and the caring staff of AseraCare Hospice during her final months, especially Jean’s hospice nurse, Andrea for their loving and tender care.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information.

