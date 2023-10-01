 

Motorcycle Crash Reported in Shippenville

Sunday, October 1, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

millerstown-roadSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A motorcycle accident occurred on Millerstown Road in Shippenville on Saturday evening.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, the call came in for a motorcycle crash on Millerstown Road at 6:11 p.m. on Saturday, September 30.

Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Company, Shippenville Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, and State Police in Clarion were dispatched to 2392 Millerstown Road, Shippenville, Pa.

The operator of the motorcycle appeared to have suffered minor injuries.

No one was transported from the scene.

The scene was cleared at 7:27 p.m.


