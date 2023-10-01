All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Vietnam War Veteran George Rossey
George Rossey served our country in the United States Marines.
Name: George Everett Rossey
Born: 1949
Died: August 19, 2023
Hometown: Clarion, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Marines
George joined the United States Marines right out of high school.
He was a two-time Purple Heart recipient while serving in the Vietnam War.
Click here to view a full obituary.
