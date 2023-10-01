 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Today at ALF: IC Bake Sale, Cruise In, Motorcycle Show, Junior Olympics, and More

Sunday, October 1, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

2-1CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Sunday’s highlights at Clarion’s Autumn Leaf Festival include IC’s bake sale, the popular Autorama Cruise-In, a motorcycle show, junior olympics, concession stand food, and much more.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media)

The theme for this year’s festival, sponsored by Allegheny Toyota, is “Groovin’ into Autumn.”

More than 500,000 people attend the internationally award-winning annual event.

Sunday, October 1, 2023:

– 8:00 a.m. to Sell-Out: Bountiful Harvest Pie & Bake Sale – Immaculate Conception School Front Parking Lot, Main Street. Homemade pies, baked delicacies. Proceeds benefit IC School PTO.

– 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.: First Energy Autorama Cruise In – 2nd to 8th Avenue on Main Street

– 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.: Universal Forest Products, Parker Motorcycle Show – 7th Avenue to Weaver Place on Main Street

– 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: PNC Bank “Junior Olympics” – PennWest University Clarion Campus Memorial Stadium

Other featured events throughout the week include carnival rides and amusements, the Tournament of Leaves parade, antique tractor show, Cultural Nights, and the popular Farmer’s and Crafter’s Show.

The full schedule is available on the Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry website.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.