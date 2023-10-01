Today at ALF: IC Bake Sale, Cruise In, Motorcycle Show, Junior Olympics, and More
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Sunday’s highlights at Clarion’s Autumn Leaf Festival include IC’s bake sale, the popular Autorama Cruise-In, a motorcycle show, junior olympics, concession stand food, and much more.
(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media)
The theme for this year’s festival, sponsored by Allegheny Toyota, is “Groovin’ into Autumn.”
More than 500,000 people attend the internationally award-winning annual event.
Sunday, October 1, 2023:
– 8:00 a.m. to Sell-Out: Bountiful Harvest Pie & Bake Sale – Immaculate Conception School Front Parking Lot, Main Street. Homemade pies, baked delicacies. Proceeds benefit IC School PTO.
– 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.: First Energy Autorama Cruise In – 2nd to 8th Avenue on Main Street
– 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.: Universal Forest Products, Parker Motorcycle Show – 7th Avenue to Weaver Place on Main Street
– 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: PNC Bank “Junior Olympics” – PennWest University Clarion Campus Memorial Stadium
Other featured events throughout the week include carnival rides and amusements, the Tournament of Leaves parade, antique tractor show, Cultural Nights, and the popular Farmer’s and Crafter’s Show.
The full schedule is available on the Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry website.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.