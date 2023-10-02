7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Monday, October 2, 2023 @ 12:10 AM
Today
Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 56. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday
Patchy dense fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Light east wind.
Wednesday
Patchy fog between 7am and 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 79.
Thursday Night
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday
Rain likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night
Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday
Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday Night
Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday
Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
