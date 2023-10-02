BREAKING NEWS: Knox Teen Killed in Crash

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Venango County Coroner has identified a 19-year-old Knox woman as the victim of a fatal crash in Cranberry Township on Sunday afternoon.

According to Venango County 9-1-1 dispatch, the crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 1, on Bredinsburg Road in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh identified the victim as 19-year-old Amara Parsons, of Knox.

Parsons was killed after her vehicle went over an embankment, Rugh said.

According to Rugh, Parsons’ cause of death is blunt force injuries to her head and neck, while her manner of death is accidental.

Franklin-based State Police, Franklin Fire Department, Seneca Volunteer Fire Department, and Community Ambulance Service were dispatched to the scene.

Both Venango County 9-1-1 and PSP Franklin declined to provide further details of the crash.

State Police in Franklin are expected to release a full report shortly.

