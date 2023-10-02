Call to Post! Clarion Fire & Hose and Local Police to Host ‘Night at the Races’ on November 18

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Fire and Hose Co. No. 1 and the Clarion Borough Police Department are teaming up to host a “Night at the Races” to raise money for Clarion’s 3rd Annual National Night Out.

The event will be held on Saturday, November 18, at the Clarion Moose Lodge #101.

Clarion Borough Police Chief Bill Peck told exploreClarion.com, “It (National Night Out) takes a little bit of time and money to put on. “We’re thankful for the businesses that donate, but to do that every year is not fair, so we’re trying to come up with different ways to raise money for an event that I think is pretty successful.”

All of the funds raised at “Night at the Races” will go directly toward National Night Out for vendors–such as the bouncy houses and dunk tanks–and food and the prizes that are given to the kids during the event.

National Night Out, an annual national community-building campaign that promotes law enforcement-community partnerships, is held on the first Tuesday in August.

Previously, the money raised to host National Night Out had been raised by local business donations and a side by side raffle where tickets were sold to raise the money necessary for the event. This past summer, 450 kids registered for National Night Out, which was 100 more than the previous year, and local law enforcement gave away $5,000,00 worth in gifts.

“This event (Night at the Races) takes the pressure off local businesses to donate,” Peck explained.

Tickets for the event are available for purchase at the Clarion Borough Office, the Moose Lodge #101, or by calling the Clarion Fire and Hose Co. No. 1 at 814-319-6370.

It is 21+ and includes a spaghetti dinner. Tickets are open to the public and cost $20.00 each. Only 200 tickets are available.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and festivities start at 7:00 p.m.

Clarion Borough Housing and Zoning Officer Scott Sharrar, who is also a member of Clarion Fire and Hose Co. No. 1, said that “it takes about $7,000.00 to $8,000.00 to put that event (National Night Out) on every year.”

Sharrar added that in addition to the races, there will be some side raffles.

The Clarion Moose Lodge #101 is located at 401 Grand Avenue, Clarion, Pa.

