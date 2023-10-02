Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Broccoli, Rice and Sausage Dinner

If you make it once, you’ll surely want to make it again!

Ingredients

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 package (13 ounces) smoked turkey sausage, sliced



4 cups small fresh broccoli florets2 cups water1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, drained1/4 teaspoon seasoned salt1/4 teaspoon garlic powder1/4 teaspoon dried oregano2 cups uncooked instant brown rice1/2 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheeseOptional toppings: Reduced-fat sour cream and Louisiana-style hot sauce

Directions

-In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add sausage; cook and stir until browned, 2-3 minutes. Stir in broccoli; cook and stir 2 minutes longer.

-Add water, tomatoes, and seasonings; bring to a boil. Stir in rice. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, 5 minutes.

-Remove from heat; stir rice mixture and sprinkle with cheese. Let stand, covered, until liquid is almost absorbed and cheese is melted, for about 5 minutes. If desired, serve with sour cream and hot sauce.

