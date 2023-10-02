 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Broccoli, Rice and Sausage Dinner

Monday, October 2, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

If you make it once, you’ll surely want to make it again!

Ingredients

1 tablespoon canola oil
1 package (13 ounces) smoked turkey sausage, sliced

4 cups small fresh broccoli florets
2 cups water
1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, drained
1/4 teaspoon seasoned salt
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
2 cups uncooked instant brown rice
1/2 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
Optional toppings: Reduced-fat sour cream and Louisiana-style hot sauce

Directions

-In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add sausage; cook and stir until browned, 2-3 minutes. Stir in broccoli; cook and stir 2 minutes longer.

-Add water, tomatoes, and seasonings; bring to a boil. Stir in rice. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, 5 minutes.

-Remove from heat; stir rice mixture and sprinkle with cheese. Let stand, covered, until liquid is almost absorbed and cheese is melted, for about 5 minutes. If desired, serve with sour cream and hot sauce.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.