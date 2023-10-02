Featured Local Job: Director

Heavenly Gaits Therapeutic Riding Center, located near Knox, PA, is looking to fill an on-site role for a part time director.

The Director will oversee the management and development of the organization, including day to day care, funding development, fundraising, community outreach and volunteer recruitment and management.

The Director will cultivate relationships with donors and maintain the organizational policies and procedures of HGTRC and ensure legal compliance and best practices throughout the organization.

Ability to lead, manage and motivate staff and volunteers.

Excellent communication, interpersonal and writing skills necessary.

Able to work independently, as part of a team and with board members.

Knowledge of accounting and financial management for nonprofit organizations.

Experience and training with grant/report writing.

Certifications with PATH, International or PA Equine Council are highly desirable.

Passion for the mission and values of Heavenly Gaits Therapeutic Riding Center.

https://www.facebook.com/heavenlygaitstrc

Letters of interest and resumés may be sent to:

Deb Ace

1243 Grace Church Road

Knox, PA 16232

or heavenlygaits@windstream.net.



