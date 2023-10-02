GOOD KNIGHTS: Franklin Volleyball Team Reaping Rewards of Growing Pains Several Years Ago With Breakthrough Season

FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Three years ago, the Franklin volleyball team took some serious lumps.

Many of the Knights were on the court for both the junior varsity and varsity matches. Losses piled up.

But so did the experience.

It was all with the future in mind. And now, that future is here.

(Pictured above, Franklin coach Matt Jones talks with his team during a timeout against A-C Valley)

Three years later, the Knights are very much contenders in District 10 Class 2A and in Region 3 thanks to senior setter Estella Adams and a stable of dangerous hitters, led by 6-foot-2 junior middle/outside Katie Boal.

“When these seniors were freshman, we had freshman and sophomores only. We had no juniors. No seniors,” said Franklin coach Matt Jones. “We had 12 kids and they played the JV game and then they played the varsity game. They got beat up. But they’ve grown since then. And it’s real nice to watch them have success as seniors.

Franklin High School sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

“That was a very, very tough year,” Jones added. “But the kids have come a long way.”

That growth was evident on Monday night at A-C Valley as Franklin shook off a slow start to rally to win the first set, and then rolled to wins in the next two games to take the match, 25-21, 25-9, 25-11.

Adams was the linchpin with her stellar setting.

Boal and senior Jennifer Blum took full advantaged with big evenings at the net.

Boal had nine kills and three blocks and Blum added seven kills.

Franklin (8-4) was also strong on the serve with 14 aces as a team. Junior Abby Boland had five consecutive aces to end the match.

“Even though we aren’t getting aces all the time, it takes them out of their offense,” Jones said. “They’ve giving us free balls, which gives us a chance to get a good set and good swings.”

Adams made sure the sets were on target.

This is her first season as the full-time setter. She moved all around the court in the past, playing everywhere from outside hitter to libero.

But this offseason, she dedicated herself to become the setter and has shined.

She had two dozen assists against A-C Valley.

“She didn’t just come into camp in August and say, ‘I’m the setter,’” Jones said. “She played (junior olympics) in the spring. We run stuff all summer and she came all summer and worked really hard.”

Franklin trailed the first set 21-19 before rattling off the next six points.

“A-C Valley did a nice job of digging us,” Jones said. “They kept the ball in play and they kept it in play long enough to force us to have an error. We had a lot of errors in that first game, but give A-C Valley credit because they did a great job keeping the ball in play.”

During the break, the Knights made some key adjustments — thanks in part to Adams’ input.

“I was talking with (assistant coach Colton Greenlee) and he said they only had the one middle blocking,” Adams said. “And they were blocking the same spot. I also heard the A-C Valley side say that when the girl was hitting (Boal), they were gonna have their wings go to the 10-foot line. I was telling Katie the back corners are open.”

That change in strategy helped Franklin cruise to a much-needed win after a tough stretch of games last week against some of the top teams in District 10.

Franklin had won seven of nine before losing to Reynolds in five and suffering a sweep at the hands of undefeated Slippery Rock.

“I’m really proud of this team,” Adams said. “We’re better than we were last year and especially during my freshman and sophomore years. We’re getting things rolling.”

For A-C Valley (3-8), it was another tough loss.

Bella Ielase had five kills and eight digs, Lexi Altman had seven assists and Maddy Dehart added three kills for the Falcons.

“When that first one slipped away, I think because the way the season has gone on — we haven’t won too many games — we sort of get down on ourselves pretty easily,” said A-C Valley coach Mike Meals. “We seem to go in streaks where we will score four or five in a row, but then we’ll let six or seven get away from us. Once we make a couple of bad passes or whatever the problem may be, you can start to see the heads hanging.

“We need one good win,” he added. “One good win to give ourselves a boost.”

It’s certainly been a trying year for the Falcons, who have historically been among the best in District 9 Class A.

“We are senior-heavy, but we have a pretty good core of younger girls,” Meals said. “Certainly we’re gonna miss the seniors, but there’s a good core of young girls who really like to play volleyball. I think you will see a little rebound from A-C Valley next year. It may take a couple of years with those younger girls, but I think our future is good.”

But Meals feels deeply for the seniors.

“It’s tough for the seniors,” he added. “It’s tough to see them finishing their careers with the struggles this season. They’re taking it hard. Unfortunately, it’s doesn’t get any easier for us with Clarion-Limestone and Redbank coming up.”

Franklin High School sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.



Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.