Katherine M. “Kathy” Dehner, 50, of Corsica, passed away following a lengthy illness on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville surrounded by her family.

She was ready to go see her father in Heaven.

Right before her passing, Kathy had the biggest smile on her face when she saw her family walk through the door, especially her 3 boys.

She was born on October 25, 1972 in Brookville; daughter of the late Terry Dehner, Sr. and Aldean Johnson Dehner of Strattanville.

Kathy attended Clarion Limestone School District where she loved to play basketball and the clarinet in her younger years.

She worked at ServiceMaster, Long John Silvers, and Trader Horn before she decided to become a homemaker and take care of her boys whom she lived for.

Kathy loved to cook and was well known for her macaroni salad and her apple and peach pies.

She also loved her pets and enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on cars, camping, hiking, and watching tv, especially The Food Network, any cooking show, and Little House on the Prairie.

In addition to her mother, Kathy is survived by her fiancé, Joseph McKendrick and her sons, Devin Carl, Dylan Carl, and Dalton McKendrick, all of Corsica.

She is also survived by her sister, Cheryl Brosius and her husband, Wayne, of Strattanville; her brother, Terry Dehner, Jr. and his wife, Nancy, of Tomball, TX; a niece, Cara Rasch and her husband, Jay, of Parma, OH; and 2 nephews, Jack Brosius of Strattanville and Blake Dehner of Shippenville.

In addition to her father, Terry, who passed away on March 30, 2000, Kathy was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Arthur and Thelma Dehner and her maternal grandparents, Alfred and Mildred Johnson and Olive Dougher.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Per Kathy’s wishes, there will be no public visitation.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

