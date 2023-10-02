 

Man Accused of Firing Gun, Chasing Knox Woman During Dispute in Armstrong County

Monday, October 2, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

casing-2186744_1280 (2) (1)PARKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against an area man after he allegedly fired a gun during a dispute with a Knox woman in Armstrong County on Saturday evening.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, troopers are investigating an incident of assault with a weapon that occurred in the 1200 block of Ridge Road in Parks Township, Armstrong County, around 9:50 p.m. on Saturday, September 30.

Police say an argument began between 38-year-old Jeffrey Lynn Walker, of Vandergrift, and a 37-year-old Knox woman.

Over the course of the argument, Walker allegedly fired a single round in close proximity to the victim.

The suspect continued to yell threatening statements and chased the victim away, police said.

This was an isolated incident, according to police.

According to court documents, Walker was arraigned at 8:15 a.m. on Sunday, October 1, on the following charges in front of District Judge J. Gary DeComo:

  • Aggravated Assault – Attempts to Cause or Causes BI with Deadly Weapon, Felony 2
  • Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 3
  • Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2
  • Terroristic Threats W/ Int To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Armstrong County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 12, with District Judge James Andring presiding.

Additional details of the crime will be provided upon the receipt of a criminal complaint.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

