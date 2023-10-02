Police Release Details on Emlenton Man Seriously Injured After Attempting to Pass Vehicle in No-Passing Zone

BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Butler released the details of a crash in which a local man was seriously injured after he attempted to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone on Route 38 in Butler County.

According to a report released by PSP Butler on Monday, October 2, this crash happened on State Route 38 (Oneida Valley Road), in Washington Township, Butler County, around 1:37 p.m. on Saturday, September 9.

Police say 63-year-old Robert R. McGuire, of Emlenton, was traveling north in a 2006 Scion TC when he attempted to pass a 2019 Toyota Highlander driven by 83-year-old Robert J. Richard, of Mount Pleasant, in an area where passing is prohibited.

While McGuire was attempting to pass, Richard began to make a left turn and the two vehicles subsequently collided.

McGuire’s vehicle then struck and sheered off a pole on the left side of the roadway, police say.

According to police, McGuire was not using a seat belt and suffered a serious head injury. He was airlifted to UPMC Presbyterian by STAT MedEvac.

McGuire’s passenger—58-year-old Denise E. Kuhn, of Emlenton—was not injured; she was using a seat belt.

Richard was also using a seat belt and was not injured.

Police were assisted on the scene by Washington Township Fire Department and Saxonburg Volunteer Fire Company.

According to police, charges pertaining to this crash are pending investigation.

