 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 

Explore: Big Box Obits

 

Sandra Louise Orsino Walberg

Monday, October 2, 2023 @ 08:10 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-M91lGo0d7Q4n1W3 (1)Sandra Louise Orsino Walberg, 51, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, September 28, 2023 at her home.

Sandra was born on February 5, 1972 in Oil City.

She was the Daughter of James and Rita Mays Orsino of Oil City.

Sandra graduated from Oil City High School.

She earned her CNA license and spent her time working and caring for others.

Sandra’s passion was caring for elderly people.

She worked at Oakwood Heights, as well as various other nursing homes.

In her free time, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and three daughters whom she adored.

Sandy also enjoyed the company of her loyal companion, her dog “Milo”, and most especially giving time to the Lord, reading and studying her Bible.

She had a laugh that will forever be missed.

In addition to her parents, Sandra is survived by her husband, Robert M. Walberg; a brother, James W. Orsino; three children, Megan C. Walberg, Bethany R. Walberg, Aaliyah K. Walberg; two grandchildren, Colson J. Turner, and Phoebe G. Walberg, as well as a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers in law, and sisters in law.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Amii K. Yockey.

Friends will be received at Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Twp. Noon – 2 p.m. Sunday.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home 2 p.m. with Rev. Donald Pflugh, officiating.

Interment will be in Rynd Farm Cemetery in Oil City.

Memorial contributions to help defray funeral expenses may be made to the Hile-Best Funeral Home, PO Box 245, Seneca, PA 16346.

To express online condolences to the family, visit www.hilebest.com.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.