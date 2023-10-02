Sandra Louise Orsino Walberg, 51, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, September 28, 2023 at her home.

Sandra was born on February 5, 1972 in Oil City.

She was the Daughter of James and Rita Mays Orsino of Oil City.

Sandra graduated from Oil City High School.

She earned her CNA license and spent her time working and caring for others.

Sandra’s passion was caring for elderly people.

She worked at Oakwood Heights, as well as various other nursing homes.

In her free time, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and three daughters whom she adored.

Sandy also enjoyed the company of her loyal companion, her dog “Milo”, and most especially giving time to the Lord, reading and studying her Bible.

She had a laugh that will forever be missed.

In addition to her parents, Sandra is survived by her husband, Robert M. Walberg; a brother, James W. Orsino; three children, Megan C. Walberg, Bethany R. Walberg, Aaliyah K. Walberg; two grandchildren, Colson J. Turner, and Phoebe G. Walberg, as well as a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers in law, and sisters in law.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Amii K. Yockey.

Friends will be received at Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Twp. Noon – 2 p.m. Sunday.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home 2 p.m. with Rev. Donald Pflugh, officiating.

Interment will be in Rynd Farm Cemetery in Oil City.

Memorial contributions to help defray funeral expenses may be made to the Hile-Best Funeral Home, PO Box 245, Seneca, PA 16346.

To express online condolences to the family, visit www.hilebest.com.

