ALF Car Show a Huge Hit With Festivalgoers

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Thousands of people lined the streets of Clarion for the Autumn Leaf Festival’s “Autorama Cruise-In” on Sunday.

(PHOTO ABOVE: Nick Cyphert, of Limestone, pictured with a 1941 Chevrolet Coupe formerly owned by his grandpa Gary Cyphert.)

The annual car show was held on Sunday, October 1, 2023, and was sponsored by First Energy.

Hundreds of vehicles, ranging from classic muscle cars to antiques to trucks to modern sports cars, filled Clarion’s Main Street from 2nd Avenue to 8th Avenue.

Organizers are reporting that it was one of the largest car shows ever at the festival.

The Autumn Leaf Festival continues through October 8. A complete schedule of events can be found here.

Photos by Clarion resident Prince Brooks. Brooks is the owner of Thirty-Two and a Half Productions, a local video and photo production company.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.