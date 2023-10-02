 

Help Raise Breast Cancer Awareness with Simply Skin Medical Spa During the Month of October

Monday, October 2, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer


CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Each day more than 700 women across the nation are diagnosed with breast cancer.

Simply Skin Medical Spa wants to help raise awareness, support breast cancer research, and ensure no one faces breast cancer alone.

This October for every treatment performed at Simply Skin, $1 will be donated to Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition.

Wear pink to your appointment and another dollar will be donated and Simply Skin will match it.

Breast Cancer Survivors can receive special discounts on our skin health services all month.

Call Simply Skin to schedule your appointment during October. Let’s go pink and raise hope.

Call 814-227-2362 to schedule your appointment today.

Simply Skin Medical Spa is located at 420 Wood Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

For more information, visit https://simplyskinmedispa.com/ or give Simply Skin a call at 814-227-2362.

SimplySkin Green


