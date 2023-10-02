SPONSORED: Multiple Positions Available at Riverview Intermediate Unit 6
CLARION, Pa. – The Riverview Intermediate Unit is hiring for several open positions.
Special Education Teachers: (8 Positions)
- WSTU Secure Residential Facility in AC Valley School District (4 positions)
- Autism Support at Oil City High School
- Pathways Adolescent Center, Oil City (3 positions)
Full-time (185 days) professional collective bargaining unit positions with salary and benefits per the collective bargaining agreement. Minimum starting salary $54,524 with consideration for experience and/or advanced degree to increase salary offer. Top salary possible of $88,317. Requires valid certification/licensure in PA for Special Education Teacher.
General Responsibilities include (but are not limited to): writing IEPs, knowledge of special education regulations, good communication – both oral and written, interpersonal skills, and competence in related technology. Position also includes coordinating with RIU6, service providers, families, and school district personnel to meet the needs of each individual learner, providing the best care, safety, welfare, and security for the students in our care.
School Psychologist:
- Pathways Adolescent Center, Oil City and
- WSTU Secure Residential Facility in AC Valley School District
Full-time (185 days) professional collective bargaining unit positions with salary and benefits per the collective bargaining agreement. Fifty percent at Pathways Adolescent Center and 50% at WSTU Secure Residential Facility in AC Valley School District. Position requires PA School Psychologist certification and must meet all state and federal highly qualified requirements for the position assigned. Experience evaluating students and familiarity with PDE evaluation requirements desired.
Educational Assistants:
- Emotional Support Classroom Paraprofessional at Keystone High School
- Autism Support Classroom Paraprofessional at Oil City 7th St. Elementary School
- Classroom Paraprofessional at Pathways Adolescent Center in Oil City
- Emotional Support Classroom Paraprofessional at West Forest High School
- Emotional Support Classroom Paraprofessional at AC Valley High School
- Dedicated Substitute Paraprofessionals traveling in Clarion and Venango Counties
Full-time positions (184 days) working as a child-specific nurse, child-specific paraprofessional or classroom paraprofessional. Requires valid high school diploma and Acts 34, 114, and 151 clearances, highly qualified certification preferred. These are collective bargaining unit positions with competitive wages and strong benefit package.
General Responsibilities include (but are not limited to): providing the best care, safety, welfare, and security for the students in our care; providing assistance to the instructional staff in the classroom with a focus on your assigned student; and coordinating with RIU6 and school district personnel to meet the needs of the individual learner.
Send application information to Teresa Baker via email, tbaker@riu6.org , or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214. Application packet must include, but is not limited to, letter of interest, resume, standard job application, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications for working with children. Positions are open until filled or withdrawn.
For a full list of employment opportunities please visit: https://www.riu6.org/domain/70
