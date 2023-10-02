Telmar E. Young, 89, of Cranberry, passed away at his residence on Friday, September 29, 2023.

Born in Neilltown, on March 23, 1934, he was the son of the late Clyde Young and Marjorie Dunham Young.

He was a graduate of Oil City High School.

Telmar proudly served his country in the United States Army and was an MP.

On January 29, 1961 he married the former Judith Greenfield in Oil City.

Telmar worked at the former Oil City Glass and Foster Forbes for nearly 40 Years before retiring in 1996.

During his career at Foster Forbes he worked for over 11 years at the Burlington, Wisconsin plant.

Telmar especially enjoyed fishing and hunting and shared his knowledge and experiences with many.

He was an avid trap shooter and participated in many trap leagues.

He was active in the Venango County Coon and Fox Club and especially loved being a part of the “Big Uncle Day.”

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trap shooting with his brothers, sisters and many good friends.

During his earlier years he played Triple A softball.

Telmar was also a talented bowler and golfer.

“Telmar was loved by all and never met a stranger”.

He loved spending time with family.

He had a true love for all animals, especially his bird dogs.

On any given day, Telmar could be seen driving his golf cart around the neighborhood and chatting with the neighbors.

He had an abundance of patience, an awesome sense of humor and a love of life.

His entire family will cherish all the countless memories: From nurturing the apple trees on the property so the deer could feed (much to the dismay of his wife), teaching his family to hunt deer from a freezing “perch” in the woods, fishing local streams with his daughters while continuously untangling their lines from a tree to “going with the horse, rather than the pet hamster”.

In addition to his wife Judy of 62 years, he is survived by two daughters, Allison Ginther and her husband Joe of Saint Mary’s and Amy Hahn and her husband Curt of Weedville, three grandchildren, Jordan Hahn, Ty Hahn and Jolene Herbstritt and two great-grandchildren, Zane and Hiro.

Also surviving are four siblings, William Young and his wife Rose of Youngsville, Arlyn Young of Caro, Michigan, Janet Shaw and her husband James of Seneca and Nody Tingley and her husband Barry of Summerfield, Florida.

Telmar also has a brother in law, Jim Greenfield, a sister in law Mary June (Dan) Dowd and another sister in law Jean Sharp.

He has many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.

He lost his mom early in life but was fortunate enough to have a second mom, Doris Young.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings, Richard Young, Irene Miller, Clyde (Doc) Young Jr. and two sisters-in-law: Lucy Young and Marilyn Young.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome to attend a Memorial Service for Telmar on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 11:00 A.M.

Military Honors will be rendered by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard at the conclusion of the memorial service.

Interment will be at Neilltown Cemetery near Pleasantville.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

The family wishes to thank the staff at UPMC Northwest, Visiting Nurses of Venango County and Hospice for their wonderful care.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffGuthrie.com.

