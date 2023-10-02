Tionesta Man Charged With Choking, Hitting, Threatening to Kill Woman to Be Sentenced on Wednesday

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man who reportedly choked and struck a woman and threatened to kill her during a dispute will be sentenced on Wednesday morning.

According to court documents, 40-year-old Mark Daniel Deloe, of Tionesta, will stand in front of President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton for sentencing on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. on the following charges:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Deloe pleaded guilty to the above charges on April 20, 2022.

He is currently free on $25,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Washington Township, Clarion County, in early August 2021.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 7:28 a.m. on August 3, 2021, a known woman contacted Marienville-based State Police to report a known female victim had been assaulted by Mark Deloe. Police then proceeded to interview the victim at the woman’s residence.

The victim told police that around 11:00 p.m. on August 2, she and Deloe began arguing at Deloe’s residence in Washington Township, Clarion County, and she then slept in her vehicle outside the residence. Then, around 6:40 a.m. on August 3, Deloe woke her up and invited her back inside.

The victim reported that once she was inside the residence, they began arguing again, and Deloe head-butted her in the face and kicked her in the face, causing a small cut and bleeding on her eyelid. The victim told police she pushed Deloe away, causing his glasses to fall from his face, and Deloe then grabbed her and began choking her while saying multiple times that he was “going to kill her,” the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the victim stated that Deloe then began dragging her around the house while looking for a pair of glasses. He also allegedly took her clothing off, without her consent, while continuing to threaten her.

The victim reported she was finally able to escape the residence through a window, while still unclothed, and then ran to her mother’s house for safety.

Police also spoke to the victim’s mother who stated she was awakened around 7:15 a.m. by the victim’s arrival at her house, naked. She told police the victim appeared to be very frightened and had recent physical injuries on her face and neck, the complaint states.

Police observed the victim had a small cut with dry blood on her right eyelid and her right eye was red and beginning to bruise. There were also two red marks visible on the victim’s neck consistent with being choked. Police also found two red marks on the victim’s back and another on the right side of her torso, according to the complaint.

Police made multiple attempts to locate Deloe but were unable to make contact with him, and an arrest warrant was requested, the complaint notes.

Deloe was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

