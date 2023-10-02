Violet M. Karns, 91, of Franklin, Sugarcreek Borough, passed away Friday evening, September 29, 2023 at Sugar Valley Lodge in Franklin.

Violet was born in Oil City on February 9, 1932.

She was the daughter of the late Ira and Alice Lockhart Dunkle.

She attended Cranberry Area Schools and was a long time member of the Heckathorn United Methodist Church.

Violet enjoyed planting flowers, being outdoors and hunting.

She was a dedicated homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Dean Karns and George Hazlett.

Violet is survived by two daughters, Sally O’Neil of Oil City and Dixie Dunmire of Rocky Grove; three grandchildren, Pam, Tina, and Vern III; four great grandchildren, Donald, Cody, Caleb, and Caiden; nine great great grandchildren, Ashley, Payden, Dustin, Hudson, Logan, Tanner, Troy, Travis, and Rhett; a sister, Ruth Anderson, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by two great grandchildren, Carson Dunmire and Madison Dunmire, and her siblings, Mary Ann, Rose, Patty, Shirley, Betty, Jim, and Richard; two sons-in-law, Richard O’Neil and Vern Dunmire, and a stepson, Gary Karns.

Friends will be received at the Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 SR 257, Seneca, Cranberry Twp. from Noon-2 p.m. Friday.

A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. from the funeral home, with the Rev. Jeffrey C. Bobin, pastor of Heckathorn United Methodist Church, officiating.

Interment will be in Heckathorn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kirtland Cancer Foundation, PO Box 108, Franklin, PA 16323.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.