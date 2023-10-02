Walter L. “Walt” Burgard, 75, a well-known resident of 139 Gilfillan Street, and former Chief of the Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department, died peacefully at 2:26 PM Friday, September 29, 2023 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, with his loving family by his side, following a brief illness.

He was born October 23, 1947 in Franklin, a beloved son of the late: Charles R. and Selena Jewel Burgard.

Walt was a 1966 graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

He had worked as a millwright and general repair person at the former Joy Manufacturing Company in Franklin for more than 40 years.

Being very active in The Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department, and in addition to acting in the capacity of Chief, Walt was named its Fireman of the Year in 2006.

He had taught various fire fighting classes at Butler Community College, and was named on several occasions its Instructor of the Year.

He also taught various fire safety and fire fighting classes throughout Western Pennsylvania; and was a Local Level Fire Service Instructor for more than eighteen years.

Walt was an active and longtime member of the State Fireman’s Association of Pennsylvania; and was a longtime member of The Venango County Fire Police.

He was a longtime member of the Franklin Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #83.

He was a favorite, and was respected also by his peers, as a longtime winning coach of many of our local Little League, Minor League, and Senior League baseball, and various local Softball teams.

He was a lifelong car racing enthusiast, and was especially fond of dirt track and NASCAR racing.

Walt enjoyed immensely spending quality time with his family, and he always had a special bond with his grandson, Christopher, who helped him when he was sick.

Walt was married October 21, 2003 to the former Donna R. Baum, who survives.

In addition to his beloved wife, he is further survived by a step-daughter, Kristi Taylor and her husband, Zachary of Franklin; and by a step-son, Dustin King also of Franklin; in addition to two grandsons: Christopher Fry, Jr. and Cameron Taylor; and by a granddaughter, Reylynn Taylor; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and a host of friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters: Reva Gail Bento and Musetta R. Latchaw; and by five brothers: Jack P. Simpson; Arthur L. Simpson; Sam W. Burgard; Raymond E. Burgard; and Charles R. “Chook” Burgard.

Friends may call Wednesday 4-7 PM at The Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 29 Shuffstall Street.

A gathering will take place Thursday at 10 AM at The Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department to escort Walt, with full fire department honors, to his interment in Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired may be directed in Walt’s name to The Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department.

The Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin is in charge of the funeral arrangements.

Please visit www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information.

