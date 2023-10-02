William H. “Bill” Murray, 78, of Parker, passed away on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in the comfort of his home while in the company of his loving wife following a courageous battle with cancer.

Bill was born on February 6, 1945 near Callensburg, a son of the late Robert and Vada (Jordan) Murray.

A 1963 graduate of Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School, he also attended New Castle Business College and honorably served in the U.S. Navy as a Boatswain’s Mate third class (BM3) aboard the USS Mauna Kea (AE-22) during the Vietnam era.

Bill is survived by his wife, Grace Fair Murray, whom he married on August 25, 1973.

The couple had recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed Steelhead Trout fishing trips to Erie with Grace.

Bill enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family and friends.

He also enjoyed hunting for deer, turkey and small game along with collecting antiques.

William was employed by C & K Coal Company and later worked for Clarion University until he retired.

William was a member of the Roy Calvin McGinnis VFW Post #7073 in Parker.

In addition to his wife Grace, Bill is survived by a son, Darian Murray and his fiancée Tiffany Leyda of Grove City; four grandchildren, Cyndal Murray and her fiancé, Johnathan Thompson, of Greensburg, Nicholas Murray, Arianna Leyda and Sophia Leyda of Grove City; and a sister, Janet Wetzel and her husband, Merle, of Shippenville; along with several nephews, nieces, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a brother, Calvin Murray and a grandson, Johnathan Murray.

Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home Inc., Emlenton.

Interment with military honors accorded by members of Parker VFW Post 7073 will be in Perryville Cemetery.

The family requests memorial donations be made to Family House; 5308 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224; www.familyhouse.org.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

