16-Year-Old Girl Injured After Runaway Horse and Buggy Crashes in Clintonville

CLINTONVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Details have emerged regarding a crash involving a horse-drawn carriage in Clintonville Borough Thursday afternoon.

(Photo courtesy of Tim Young.)

According to an October 2 report issued by Franklin-based State Police, the incident happened on Butler Street, in Clintonville Borough, Venango County, at 2:44 p.m. on Thursday, September 28.

Police say a horse-drawn carriage operated by a known 16-year-old female, of Emlenton, was traveling southbound when a skid steer loader traveling northbound on Butler Street passed the horse-drawn carriage.

At that time, the horse became “restless” and started veering the carriage toward legally parked vehicles along the western berm of the southbound lane of Butler Street.

The operator attempted to maintain control of the horse and steer it away from the parked vehicles. However, a tri-axle dump truck traveling southbound passed the carriage in the northbound lane, causing the horse to become more aggravated.

The horse veered the carriage and its occupant toward parked vehicles along the western berm of the southbound lane and hit an unoccupied 2008 Chevrolet Colorado.

The horse became disconnected from the carriage and continued southbound on Butler Street. The carriage struck the rear bumper of the Chevrolet before rolling onto its right side.

The carriage sustained disabling damage as a result of hitting the Chevrolet, which sustained minor damage to its rear bumper. The operator was subsequently transported to Grove City Hospital and treated for minor injuries she suffered as a result of the crash.

Police were assisted at the scene by Emlenton Ambulance Service, Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department, and Rae Excavating.

