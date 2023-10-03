7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Light east wind.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 3 to 8 mph.
Wednesday Night – Increasing clouds, with a low around 57. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 7 to 9 mph.
Thursday Night – A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday – Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Columbus Day – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
