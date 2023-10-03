A-C Valley Students Chosen to Lead as Chief Science Officers

FOXBURG, Pa. – Allegheny-Clarion Valley school announced that students Grace Barlett and Gina Rhoades have been selected to represent the Riverview IU#6 region as Chief Science Officers (CSOs) through the statewide STEM in PA initiative.

This internationally recognized program is designed for students in grades 6-12, fostering leadership and innovation in the field of science.

The Northwest PA cohort is composed of 17 talented students who were voted by their peers for their exceptional dedication to science and leadership potential.

On September 25 and September 26, Grace, Gina, their advisor Joe Graf, and Riverview IU#6 STEM lead Kelsi Wilcox Boyles attended a Leadership Training Institute (LTI) at the University of Pittsburgh Bradford campus. The event brought together students from IU5, IU6, and IU9 regional schools, creating a dynamic network of young leaders who are eager to shape the future of science education in Northwestern Pennsylvania.

During the first day of the LTI, students were introduced to the CSO program’s core concepts and the importance of becoming STEM ambassadors within their school districts. They honed their public speaking skills, engaged in leadership activities, and had the privilege of hearing from two guest speakers from the STEM field, allowing them to gain valuable insights into their education and work experiences.

Grace and Gina also took the opportunity to visit Kinzua Bridge State Park on their way home, where they briefly toured the visitor center and took pictures on the skywalk. Mr. Graf provided them with a historical perspective of the bridge.

On the subsequent day, the students created their CSO accounts and delved into the program requirements, setting the stage for their upcoming initiatives in their districts.

Before lunch, all participants embarked on a campus tour, providing a glimpse into the world of higher education and scientific exploration.

In the afternoon, students were divided into three groups and assigned distinct tasks, each requiring research, demonstration, and presentation to their peers. The topics ranged from an erupting volcano to dancing, drawing, and self-inflating balloons, culminating in each school’s CSOs presenting their action plans to fellow districts.

Perhaps most importantly, during the LTI, Grace and Gina began laying the groundwork for their action plan for the upcoming school year.

As Chief Science Officers, they will be working closely with their peers, teachers, and administrators to promote STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education within their school district and local community.

Their vision, creativity, and commitment to excellence will undoubtedly drive positive change and inspire their fellow students and community members.

The Chief Science Officer program is an internationally recognized initiative that empowers students to become advocates for science education, bridging the gap between the classroom and the broader community.

By fostering leadership skills and promoting collaboration among young science enthusiasts, the program helps create a new generation of scientists and leaders who are poised to make a lasting impact.

Mr. Graf lauded the experience as a fantastic opportunity for their students, with Grace and Gina particularly shining as they represented A-C Valley.

