AAA: Gas Prices Dip in Pa.

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) — Gas prices are two cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.927 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $3.931 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $3.963. Forest County drivers are paying an average of $3.947 a gallon. The average in Jefferson County is $3.861.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.927

Average price during the week of September 25, 2023: $3.941



Average price during the week of October 3, 2022: $3.880

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.953 Altoona

$3.921 Beaver

$3.822 Bradford

$3.822 Brookville

$3.952 Butler

$3.917 Clarion

$3.925 DuBois

$3.958 Erie

$3.904 Greensburg

$3.983 Indiana

$3.955 Jeannette

$3.945 Kittanning

$3.955 Latrobe

$3.903 Meadville

$3.999 Mercer

$3.838 New Castle

$3.934 New Kensington

$3.994 Oil City

$3.919 Pittsburgh

$3.892 Sharon

$3.928 Uniontown

$3.998 Warren

$3.909 Washington

Trend Analysis:

As demand moderates and fewer drivers are visiting the pump, the national average for a gallon of gas fell three cents since last week to reach $3.81. Today’s national average is the same as a month ago and two cents higher than a year ago.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand rose slightly from 8.41 to 8.62 million barrels per day last week; however, it is below last year’s rate of 8.83 million barrels per day during the same week in September 2022. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 1 million barrels to 220.5 million barrels. Growing supply, amid tepid demand, has pushed prices lower. Still, fluctuating oil prices have limited seasonal price decreases typically seen as the country settles into the lower-demand fall driving season.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by $3.29 to settle at $93.71. Oil prices rose sharply after the EIA reported that total commercial crude stocks decreased by 2.2 million barrels to 416.3 million barrels last week. The market is concerned that tight supply may not be robust enough to meet demand for the remainder of 2023.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.

