Charlie Allison Named PSAC West Defensive Athlete of the Week

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-yaGZKi7jskKbb (1)LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced their weekly volleyball award winners on Monday afternoon.

Clarion’s Charlie Allison earned PSAC West Defensive Athlete of the Week honors, marking the second consecutive week a Golden Eagle has taken home the award.

Allison played an important role in the Golden Eagles’ two wins last week, averaging 1.13 blocks per set in wins over Pitt-Johnstown (3-0) and IUP (3-2).

She added three blocks against the Mountain Cats on Wednesday and totaled six against the Crimson Hawks on Friday; in the case of the latter, one of those blocks came in a clutch moment.

The Golden Eagles trailed IUP 14-9 in the fourth set but started coming back after a series of errors by the Crimson Hawks. Allison teamed with London Fuller for a key block to tie the fifth set at 14-14, and two points later the Golden Eagles came away with the win after kills by Fuller and Julia Piccolino.

Clarion enters this week’s action with a 14-2 overall record and a 4-0 mark in PSAC West action.

They wrap up a three-match road swing this weekend when they travel to Edinboro and Mercyhurst.


