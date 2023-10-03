Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Morning Orange Drink

Just blitz a few basic ingredients in your blender and enjoy!

Ingredients

1 can (6 ounces) frozen orange juice concentrate

1 cup cold water



1 cup whole milk1/3 cup sugar1 teaspoon vanilla extract10 ice cubes

Directions

-Combine the first 5 ingredients in a blender; process at high speed. Add ice cubes, a few at a time, blending until smooth. Serve immediately.

