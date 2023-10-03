Woman Accused of Forging $500 PA Skills Game Payout Slip

CLINTONVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — A Harrisville woman is facing criminal charges after allegedly forging a $500.00 PA skills game payout slip.

Court documents indicate that the Polk Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 40-year-old Crystal Lea Franklin, of Harrisville, on September 28, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.

According to the criminal complaint, Officer Collingwood, of the Polk Borough Police Department, received a complaint from a local business in Clintonville Borough for a fraud complaint.

Upon arrival at the local business, Officer Collingwood made contact with and employee who stated that another known victim asked her about a missing $1 payout slip from one of the PA Game of Skills machines, states the complaint.

The two reviewed the security footage and observed a female, later identified as Crystal L. Franklin, producing a payout slip for $500.00 and receiving payment before leaving, the complaint states.

The pay out slip number 2766 shows a payout of $1.00 according to the records on the Game of Skills machine, but the payout slip number 2766 provided by Crystal Franklin showed a payout of $500.00 and had a matching store ID, terminal number, date, and time, the complaint notes.

Upon further inspection, it was noticed that the payout slip paper did not match the others. The ink printed on the slip, in comparison to other payout slips, was in fact a forgery, according to the complaint.

According to court records, Franklin was arraigned at 7:50 p.m. on Friday, September 29, on the following charges in front of Judge Matthew T. Kirtland:

Forgery – Unauthorized Act In Writing, Felony 2

Simulating Objects Of Antiquity/Rarity, Misdemeanor 1

She is currently free on $1,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is set for October 11, at 1:30 p.m., in Venango County Central Court with Judge Kirtland presiding.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.