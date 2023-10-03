Donna J. Campbell, 71, of Summerville, passed away Saturday morning, September 30, 2023 at UPMC Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh surrounded by her family.

She was born on November 3, 1951 in Pittsburgh; daughter of the late Edward A. and Mildred Knezovich Mass.

Donna was a 1969 graduate of North Allegheny High School in Pittsburgh.

She married William D. “Bill” Campbell on September 22, 1973, who survives.

They just celebrated their 50th Anniversary.

Donna was a homemaker and a devoted mother to her children.

She was of the Catholic faith.

Donna was a member of Faculty Wives Book Club, Tops, and Civic Club, all of Clarion.

She enjoyed going to Michelle’s Cafe, reading, working on intricate coloring books, playing on her iPad and catching up with her family and friends through Facebook.

She also loved animals, especially her cats.

In addition to her husband, Bill, Donna is survived by her children, William Campbell, Jr. and his wife, Christen, of Clarion, Tracy Campbell and her significant other, Darrick Payton, and his daughter, Payton, all of Pittsburgh, and Susan Campbell-Mosquera and her husband, Kevin, of Queens, NY.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Stromyer.

Family and friends will be received from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Donna’s honor to the American Cancer Society online at donate.cancer.org, the Humane Society online at humanesociety.org, or to ASPCA online at aspca.org.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

