Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 @ 09:10 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

Clarion Area School District is hiring for the 2023-2024 school year: Personal Care Attendants, part-time food service workers, and substitute night-time custodial personnel.

The rate of pay starts between $10 and $14, position dependent.

Also hiring for temporary long-term Speech Pathologist, IMMEDIATE opening.

Please send a cover letter, resume, and references to:

Dr. Joseph Carrico
Clarion Area School District
221 Liberty Street
Clarion, PA 16214

Application review to start immediately and continue until positions are filled.


