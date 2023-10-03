Kathy Miller Silves, 69, of Knox, went to be with the Lord on October 1, 2023 after a long battle with cancer.

She passed peacefully at her home surrounded with her family.

Kathy was a Keystone graduate class of 1972.

After graduation she continued her career at Keystone High School as a guidance secretary, where she helped and supported many students.

Kathy married Frederick Silves Sr. on July 20, 1974.

Kathy enjoyed shopping, crafts, and camping.

She also had a love for the beach and enjoyed traveling.

Kathy is survived by her children, Leanne Silves Matthews and her husband Ben Matthews of Knox, Frederick Silves Jr. and wife Jamie Croyle Silves of Knox.

She is also survived by her significant other William Jenks of Conestoga, Pa., where she lived for many years after retirement.

Kathy is also survived by four grandchildren, Tessa Mays McGiffin and her husband Ben McGiffin of Marble, David Silves of Knox, and Paige and Kaden Matthews of Knox; also two great-grandchildren, Waelynn McGiffin and Kambreigh McGiffin.

Kathy is also survived by two step daughters, Trudi Silves Richardson of Ridgeway, SC., and Sheila Silves Durham of Griffin, GA; and her sister-in-law Ruby Miller of Knox and 2 nephews, Brian and Chad Miller.

Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Silves Sr., parents, Everett and Bernice (Bell) Miller and brother, Keith Miller.

A celebration of life will be held at 6:00pm on Monday, October 9, 2023 at the Shippenville United Methodist Church: 123 Main St. Shippenville, PA 16254 with Pastor Steve Ketner officiating.

A dinner will follow the service.

Interment will be at St. Mark’s Cemetery in Kossuth.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Memorial donations may be made to the Shippenville United Methodist Church: 123 Main St. Shippenville, PA 16254 or Aseracare Hospice: 12664 US 19 Unit 1A Waterford, PA 16441.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.