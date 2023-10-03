Leads Sought After Motor Home Damaged, Burglarized in Scrubgrass Township

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information after a motor home was reportedly broken into in Scrubgrass Township.

The theft took place sometime between 2:00 p.m. on September 22 and 10:00 a.m. on September 23, near Emlenton Clintonville Road in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County, according to PSP Franklin.

Trooper Beightol said an unknown actor(s) entered a 1998 Ford motor home and stole the following items:

One rubber boot, value $30.00

One leather boot, value $50.00

Pillows, value $10.00

Fire extinguisher, value $50.00

According to police, a couch was also damaged during the incident. The damage is valued at $1,000.00.

The victim is a 70-year-old man from Boyers.

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Franklin at 814-676-6596.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.