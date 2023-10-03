 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Leads Sought After Motor Home Damaged, Burglarized in Scrubgrass Township

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

ford-4480857_1280 (1)SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information after a motor home was reportedly broken into in Scrubgrass Township.

The theft took place sometime between 2:00 p.m. on September 22 and 10:00 a.m. on September 23, near Emlenton Clintonville Road in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County, according to PSP Franklin.

Trooper Beightol said an unknown actor(s) entered a 1998 Ford motor home and stole the following items:

  • One rubber boot, value $30.00
  • One leather boot, value $50.00
  • Pillows, value $10.00
  • Fire extinguisher, value $50.00

According to police, a couch was also damaged during the incident. The damage is valued at $1,000.00.

The victim is a 70-year-old man from Boyers.

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Franklin at 814-676-6596.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.