Myrna Suzanne Johnston, 85, of Franklin, passed away on October 2nd, 2023 at The Caring Place.

Suzanne was born on June 17th, 1938 to the late George and Dora (Grinder) Barrett.

Suzanne graduated from Rocky Grove High School in 1956.

Early in her life, Suzanne worked as a secretary at Franklin Steel.

After raising her children, Suzanne resumed working as a seasonal manager for Hickory Farms at the Cranberry Mall, and spent many years working for Phillips Flowers and Balloon Express in Franklin.

Suzanne was a member of Grace Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School and was a member of the Alter Guild.

Suzanne married Beryle Lee Johnston on Christmas Day, 1964.

The couple had enjoyed over 57 years of marriage together.

Suzanne is survived by her children and their families; Steve, his wife Tracie, and their children Alex and Sammie of Franklin, Walter, his wile Elke, and their children Tim and Luke of Oftershein, Germany, and Jeffrey Youkers, his wife Brenda, and their children Amber and Scottie of Oil City.

Suzanne was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother, Charles William Barrett.

The family would like to sincerely thank all of the staff at The Caring Place in Franklin for everything that they have done for Suzanne (Miss Myrna), Beryle and the rest of the Johnston Family over the past several months.

Words cannot express how thankful we are for all of you.

Friends and family will be received on Wednesday, October 4th, at the Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park Street, Franklin, from 9am to 11am, with services immediately following in the Funeral Home Chapel at 11:00 A.M. with Mark Rusnak, Chaplain at the Caring Place, officiating.

Interment will follow beside her husband in Franklin Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffGuthrie.com.

