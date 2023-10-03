SPONSORED: Get New Tires or Your Wheels Aligned Today at Kerle Tire Company!

 

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Kerle Tire Company 9-5CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Stop at Kerle Tire Company in Clarion today for new tires–or get your wheels aligned!

Kerle Tire Company is your one-stop, on-the-spot headquarters for a complete line of quality tires.

Click here to view their tire catalog or stop in to see them at 1283 Mays Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

Kerle - 3 new

Kerle Tire Company now offers Wheel Alignment Service.

This new service will help the tires that you purchase from Kerle Tire Company handle better, as well as lengthen the longevity of them.

The company’s long-time employee and area resident Jason Mahle (pictured below) is heading the service.

Kerle Tire Company thanks the Clarion area for supporting them through the years making this new service possible.

Kerle Tire Company is located at 1283 Mays Road in Clarion, Pa.

For more information, call 814-226-6657, visit Kerle Tire’s website at https://www.kerletire.com/, or check out their Facebook page here.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

