SPONSORED: Multiple Positions Available at Clarion Bathware
Tuesday, October 3, 2023 @ 12:10 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Bathware offers a wide range of opportunities from manufacturing to operations with competitive salaries and benefits.
Clarion Bathware offers a new pay structure and a $600 sign-on bonus!
Open positions:
- General Laborer
- Production Workers
- Maintenance Helper
- Mechanic
- Mechanic Helper
- Regional Drivers – Clarion Transportation Corporation (CTC)
- OTR Drivers – Clarion Transportation Corporation (CTC)
What Clarion Bathware Offers:
- Weekly Pay with direct deposit
- Holiday pay
- overtime opportunities
- Bonus incentive programs in shipping and production departments
- Advancements and promotions available
After 60-Day Probationary Period:
- Medical, dental, and vision insurance
- 401k retirement savings program
Apply online: https://clarionbathware.com/employment
Call today for an interview at 814-297-5188.
Clarion Bathware has been providing everyday luxury bathware for over 40 years.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.