CLIENT REVIEW: Superior Court Candidate and Clarion County Native Maria Battista to Meet Community Members October 6-7

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Pennsylvania Superior Court candidate Maria Battista will be in Clarion and Venango Counties on Friday and Saturday to meet community members.

On Friday, the Clarion County resident and Knox native plans to attend the Autumn Leaf Festival (ALF) Craft Day and a fundraising event at Kriebel Energy in the evening, then on Saturday, the ALF parade and onto Franklin for AppleFest.

It is rare to see a statewide candidate on the ballot from a rural county, and Maria has been working hard to meet voters in all 67 counties in this great Commonwealth.

The Superior Court is an intermediate appellate court responsible for appeals from the Courts of Common Pleas in every county in the Commonwealth related to criminal and most civil cases. The Superior Court also hears matters involving children and families. The PA Superior Court is one of the busiest courts in the nation and has 15 judges who sit for most cases in panels of three judges, and each judge has a 10-year term.

When asked what voters look for in a candidate, Maria responded, “People want judges on our courts who are fair and impartial, and that politics is kept out of the courtroom.”

Maria also said that being from a rural county has not impacted her for a statewide race as she obtained the highest number of votes as a Republican appellate court candidate in the primary and has been well-received in all counties across Pennsylvania.

She has traveled over 70,000 miles since January 2nd and will continue to work hard for all citizens in this great Commonwealth to ensure justice is for all. She is committed to upholding the law and the state and U.S. Constitutions and not legislate from the bench.

On Maria’s palm cards with her background, it states: “Equal justice under the law. Every person counts!”

Justice is to be blind, Maria said. Every person should feel that regardless of the outcome of a case, their case was determined fairly, impartially, and without personal bias.

When asked about the ALF, Maria said it has special meaning to her as she was Miss Autumn Leaf Festival in 1984, and she loved growing up in a small community where she is an alumna of Keystone High School and Clarion University.

Proud to be part of a rural community, Maria said, “Our small communities are the backbone of our Nation.”

As a former prosecutor, private practitioner, and government lawyer in the Departments of Health and State working closely with the Office of Attorney General on joint jurisdiction cases and a hearing examiner where Maria issued hundreds of administrative decisions, she is prepared to become the next judge of the Superior Court.

If elected on November 7th, Maria’s judicial chambers will be in Clarion County.

Maria said for her to be a candidate in this Superior Court judicial race, she had to resign from her federal position with the U.S. Department of Navy and take a position in the private sector. She said she did this because the courts are that important, and we need to protect the integrity of our courts.

She added, “I am working hard to gain the support and trust of the people to become a judge on the Superior Court.”

In order for her message to reach as many people as possible, it takes the financial support of many. If you want to support her campaign, you can RSVP to the event at Kriebel Energy this Friday evening at 5:30 listed on the invitation.

You can donate directly to Maria’s campaign by sending a check payable to “Battista for Judge” at P.O. Box 66, Richboro, PA 18954, or by donating online at battistaforjudge.com. People can also help Maria by following and sharing her posts on Facebook at “Battista for Judge” so that she can reach as many voters as possible. All help and volunteering are crucial for Maria to have a successful campaign. You can sign up to volunteer at battistaforjudge.com or by calling 814-797-0278.

Host Committee (at the time of submission):

– Gary & Tracie Kriebel

– Greg & Bridget Kriebel

– Jim & Penny Kriebel

– Todd & Milissa Bauer

– Zach Shekell Esq.

– Greg Mortimer

– Josh Bashline

– Lisa Kerle

– Anita Lahr

Overview of the Superior Court

The Superior Court was established in 1895. It is one of Pennsylvania’s two statewide intermediate appellate courts. The Superior Court is often the final arbiter of legal disputes. The Supreme Court may grant a petition to review a decision of the Superior Court, but most petitions are denied and the ruling of the Superior Court stands.

Cases are usually heard by panels of three judges sitting in Philadelphia, Harrisburg, or Pittsburgh, but may also be heard en banc by nine judges. The Superior Court often travels to locations throughout Pennsylvania to hear cases.

The Superior Court is responsible for:

Appeals in criminal and most civil cases from the Courts of Common Pleas; and

Appeals on matters involving children and families.

