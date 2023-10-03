 

Today at ALF: Kiddies Parade, Bake Sale, and Cultural Night

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

12087297_1141095495905185_7021131887236703709_oCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Tuesday’s highlights at Clarion’s Autumn Leaf Festival include Kiddies Parade, “Cultural Night,” Food Stock Drop-Off, concession stand food, and more.

Tuesday, October 3, 2023:

– 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock” Drop-Off Day – Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

– 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. (or until sold out) – Clarion Area Young Professionals Bake Sale – in front of The Haskell House

– 6:00 p.m. – Independence Health System Pediatrics & Women’s Care “Kiddies Parade” – Main Street IC Church to the Courthouse

– 7:00 p.m. – PennWest University Clarion Campus and Community “Cultural Night” – in front of Courthouse

Other featured events throughout the week include carnival rides and amusements, the Tournament of Leaves parade, an antique tractor show, cultural nights, and the popular Farmer’s and Crafter’s Show.

The full schedule is available on the Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry website.


