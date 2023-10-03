Waneta LaVerne (Bish) Copenhaver, 93, formerly of Oak Ridge Hill (Fairmount City, PA), went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday morning, Oct. 1, 2023 at the Dementia Care Unit of Indiana Square Personal Care Home in Indiana, PA.

Waneta was born January 6, 1930 to Floyd “Jack” and Martha (Lorenz) Bish in Widnoon, PA.

She married William T. “Bill” Copenhaver on June 11, 1948 in Cresson, PA.

Waneta was a devoted mother to 4 children- Louise, Dennis, Bill and Melinda Sue.

Waneta worked on the family farm and then for the Rolo-Jensen Corporation for many years.

Waneta dearly loved helping her family and her community.

She was an active member of the United Methodist Women, Hawthorn Fire Department Auxiliary, the American Red Cross and the Retired Senior Volunteer Program.

Waneta was a lifelong member of the Hawthorn Evangelical United Methodist Church, where she served often and enjoyed long-standing friendships.

Waneta was an extremely devoted mother and grandmother.

Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the apple of her eye and she treasured every moment with them.

Waneta had an enormous heart and was generous, loyal and strong.

She was strong-willed and stubborn at times, and most who knew her knew of her “spunk”.

She was a good cook and was well-known for her orange cookies, apple crisp and vegetable soup.

She loved crossword puzzles, crocheting, playing Rummy 500 and watching various game shows and The Young and the Restless.

When her mind was sharp, she was filled to the brim with knowledge gained through all of her many life experiences.

Waneta is survived by her sister, Betty Johnson of Brazil, Indiana; her four children: Louise (David) Gardner of Franklin and Hummelstown, PA; Dennis (Cynthia) Copenhaver of Fairmount City, PA; Bill Copenhaver of Sligo, PA; and Melinda Sue (Jose) Becerra of Rochester, WA; and and her daughter-in-law Doreen (Leo) Stiglitz of Clarion, PA.

She will forever be missed by her twelve grandchildren: Daniel (Lisa) Gardner, Karen (Weston) Crawford, Daniel (Kristina) Copenhaver, Jacob (Debby) Gardner, Jennifer Copenhaver, Crystal (Ben) Shaffer, Michael Copenhaver, Brian (Jessica) Copenhaver, Joseph (Lauren) Copenhaver, Elizabeth Becerra, Christopher (Natalie) Copenhaver, and Fallon (Jen) Kelly.

She doted on another generation as she was blessed with twelve great-grandchildren: Nicole Crawford, Trestin (Brooke) Copenhaver, Madison Copenhaver, Kerry Ann Copenhaver, Abigail Crawford, Natalie Shaffer, Evan Gardner, Logan Copenhaver, Adeline Crawford, Anna Shaffer, Landon Copenhaver, and James Shaffer.

Waneta recently was blessed with 2 great-great-grandchildren, Oliver Copenhaver and Theodore Copenhaver.

Waneta was preceded in death by her husband in 1987, her parents, her sister Bertha Barrett, and a granddaughter-in-law, Katie Kiley Gardner.

Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn, PA.

Funeral service will be held at Alcorn’s on Friday, October 6, at 11 AM with Pastor Bud Davis officiating.

Committal service will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Bethlehem First Fellowship Church (234 Penn Street, New Bethlehem) or Oak Ridge Community Church (637 Oak Ridge Road, Oak Ridge).

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

