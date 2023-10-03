YMCA Invites Community to Take Part in Trunk-or-Treat on October 28

CLARION. Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA is inviting the community to take part in their annual Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday, October 28, in the YMCA main parking lot at 499 Mayfield Road.

Trunk-or-Treat will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. in the YMCA main parking lot.

Youth will Trick-or-Treat through the parking lot, stopping at each vehicle to receive treats. Trunks and tents will be decorated for fall and/or Halloween. Families are encouraged to dress in costume to enjoy the event together.

Over 30 trunks will be available to pass out treats for Halloween.

Trunk-or-Treat is a community event, hosted at the YMCA for kids up to age 12. Trunks are hosted by community organizations, businesses, churches, and individuals.

The YMCA is accepting host trunks for the event. To host a trunk, CLICK HERE to register or call Michelle Miller at 814-764-5413. For those unable to participate in hosting a trunk, candy donations are appreciated and are being accepted at the YMCA until October 27.

For More Information

For more information about the Clarion County and Y programs, please visit the YMCA website at www.clarioncountyymca.org, call 814-764-3400, and follow the Y on Facebook.

