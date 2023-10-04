 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Pickup Slams into Utility Pole off Route 58 in Richland Township

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Red and blue police lights in cityRICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man crashed his pickup into a utility pole in Richland Township early Friday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident occurred at 12:14 a.m. on Friday, September 29, on State Route 58 in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say 21-year-old Levi S. Orton, of Emlenton, was traveling east in a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado when he failed to negotiate the curve and left the south side of the roadway.

Orton’s pickup then struck a utility pole that was located on the south side of the roadway.

Orton was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The pickup was towed from the scene.

According to police, Orton was charged with a traffic violation.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.