Pickup Slams into Utility Pole off Route 58 in Richland Township

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man crashed his pickup into a utility pole in Richland Township early Friday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident occurred at 12:14 a.m. on Friday, September 29, on State Route 58 in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say 21-year-old Levi S. Orton, of Emlenton, was traveling east in a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado when he failed to negotiate the curve and left the south side of the roadway.

Orton’s pickup then struck a utility pole that was located on the south side of the roadway.

Orton was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The pickup was towed from the scene.

According to police, Orton was charged with a traffic violation.

