7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Wednesday, October 4, 2023 @ 12:10 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today
Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 6 to 9 mph.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday
Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 68. South wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday Night
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday
Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night
Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday
Showers likely, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Columbus Day
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 57.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.