Amara Leigh Parsons, 19, of Knox, passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023 in a car accident.

Born September 18, 2004, in Clarion Amara was the daughter of Dustin Parsons and Amanda Kaltenbach.

Amara graduated from Keystone High School with honors and was continuing her education at Westmoreland Community College to be a dental hygienist.

In high school she was in the gifted program, art club and D&D club.

While attending school she was working at Arbys in Clarion.

Amara enjoyed spending time with her parents, friends and especially her partner Havi.

She loved art and graffiti, she spent a lot of time drawing and painting.

She loved playing video games, haunted houses and scary movies.

She also loved her pets.

Amara had a fascination with bones and teeth which led to her career choice in dental hygiene.

Along with her parents Amara is survived by her siblings Joseph parsons of Rimersburg and Victorie Briggs of Dutch Hill, her partner Cody (Havi) Levenduski, her grandparents Donna Kaltenbach of Knox and Dave and Sandy Parsons of Knox; her aunts and uncles Jeff and April Kaltenbach of New Columbia, Cindy and Frank Gadley of Kittaning, Steve and Kelly Kaltenbach of Lucinda and Johnny and Abbie Parsons of Lucinda.

Amara was preceded in death by her grandpa Harry Kaltenbach.

Family will welcome friends at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home, 504 East Penn Ave., Knox on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. till 6:00 p.m.

Amara’s funeral service will begin at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Dan Myers officiating.

Friends can share memories and leave condolences by visiting www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

