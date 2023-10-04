Area Man in Jail for Assaulting Woman Inside Vehicle in Forest County

KINGSLEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is behind bars for allegedly beating a woman while they were traveling in a vehicle in Forest County.

Court records show Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Waylon McKinley Henderson, of Tidioute, on Saturday, September 30, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Marienville received a report of an inactive domestic between Waylon Henderson and a known female victim around 11:53 p.m. on Friday, September 29, on Butler Drive in Kingsley Township, Forest County. Specifically, this incident occurred while Henderson’s vehicle was in motion on the way home from a bar in East Hickory to the above-mentioned residence.

During the incident, Henderson and the victim were arguing, and it turned physical. Henderson slammed the victim’s head into the front passenger side dash of the vehicle and punched her in the side of the head and face, causing bodily injury, the complaint states.

Upon arrival at the above-described residence, both Henderson and the victim exited the vehicle; the victim fled to a neighbor’s camp located on Country Lane, and the neighbor called PSP Marienville, the complaint indicates.

Trooper Cyphert arrived on the scene on Country Lane around 12:29 a.m. on Saturday, September 30, and observed the victim with a swollen right eye, a bloody nose, and small lacerations to her lips, the complaint notes.

The victim received a medical evaluation while on the scene by Tionesta EMS, but was not transported, the complaint states.

On September 30, at 12:44 a.m., Henderson was taken into custody without incident. Blood was observed within the passenger side of the vehicle and on the outside of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Henderson was arraigned at 9:15 a.m. on September 30 on the following charges in front of Judge Miller:

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $7,500.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Warren County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, October 10, at 9:30 a.m. with Judge Miller presiding.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.