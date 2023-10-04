Clarion-Limestone Boys Soccer Celebrate Two Seniors Before 12-0 Win Over Forest

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — The Clarion Limestone Boys Soccer team won the rubber match against the Forest Fires by the score of 12-0, their eighth shutout of the year.

(Lions’ senior Jameson McIlwain defends during Monday’s 12-0 win over Forest.)

The Lions celebrated two seniors on the team, co-captain Blaise Cunningham and Jameson McIlwain, who were announced in front of a large crowd.

On a warm sunny fall day on October 2, the Lions hosted the Fires at the Clarion Area field for the last time of the regular season.

Co-captain Thomas Uckert opened the scoring early in the first half kicking on the left side of the goal, making the score 1-0.

Forest goalkeeper Logan Bish made several more saves before Wyatt Boyden, who scored the lone goal of the 1-0 win over Ridgway Saturday, dinged a shot off the crossbar. Bish had several more close range shots that he had to stop against the Lions’ scorers.

Uckert then found Dany Schweitzer who advanced the ball to Brenden Bettwy making the score 2-0.

Bettwy found Uckert open in the middle of the field who shot a rainbow shot over the head of Bish, making the score 3-0 going into the half.

As Forest lost to Clarion Limestone 6-0 at the beginning of the season, Bish and his stellar defense anchored by Kaden Baumcratz was able to shutout the Lions 0-1 just over a week ago at East Forest. So the Fires certainly had moments of momentum shifts during this contest.

Lions goalie, Isaac Lerch, made his first save of the game early in the second half. Boyden, on a counteroffensive, kicked the ball over the midfield where only charging Uckert could reach the ball, who marched in and kicked the ball right past Bish for Uckert’s hat trick goal.

Bish then came out of goal to change the Fires dynamic on offense.

But the Lions midfield kept the ball in the Fires end of the field. Marin Ormeno was gifted a pass by Quinn O’Neil, and shot it off the left post. The ball found the foot of Layton Dunn, who kicked the ball back to Ormeno, who scored to set the score at 5-0.

Uckert shot another shot off the crossbar, bouncing back to Ormeno, who shot for his second goal, 6-0. Boyden then marched in solo to make the score 7-0.

Schweitzer sped down the right sideline, finding Aiden Wilson unable to take the shot but bounced the ball off a Fires defender for a corner kick. Boyden took an opportunity to use his blazing speed to take the ball solo down the field, making the score 8-0.

Boyden on the left flank of the Fires’ goal kicked a cross pass in the goalmouth to Dunn, who shot and scored, making it 9-0.

Ormeno chalked up an assist to Betty, who made it 10-0.

The Fires had a few counter offensives, with Bish taking the ball down the sideline only to be stopped by the Lions’ defense consisting of Brady Pierce, co-captain Jason Megnin, Carter Brown, and Jameson McIlwain.

McIlwain stopped advances down the right side several times, as the clock was winding down. Defender, now midfielder, Chris Kim charged up field with an opportunity for a shot arriving at the ball simultaneously as the Fires’ goalie in a collision, as the goalie rushed to get back into goal Nathan Frederick took the ball to score making it 11-0.

The Fires then managed a shot on Lerch, but it went wide right.

Cunningham, who is a lifer in Clarion’s soccer programs starting in Pre-K, shot the ball with a minute left and the rebound came to Schweitzer’s foot, making the final score 12-0.

Lerch ended the game with four saves.

The Lions return to action at DuBois Central Catholic on Wednesday.

