Clarion-Limestone Volleyball Team Wears Pink, Raises More Than $2,000 for Mason Martin Family During Win Over KC

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) — The Clarion-Limestone volleyball team closed out the home portion of their regular season schedule by sweeping Karns City 25-18, 25-10, 25-17, on Tuesday night.

(Pictured above, Clarion-Limestone wears pink for breast cancer awareness month and as a way to honor and raise money for the family of Karns City senior Mason Martin, who was seriously injured during a football game on Sept. 1)

C-L celebrated their annual Pink game benefit. The proceeds of the evening were to be donated to the Mason Martin family.

C-L (13-0) once again had a balanced attack at the net. Ansley Burke and Jenna Dunn each put away nine kills. Alyssa Wiant put away seven while Maddy Greeley chipped in with six kills.

Dunn also picked up nine digs while serving for nine points with three aces. Kaylee Smith handed out 29 assists while serving for 15 points with two aces. Abby Knapp-Greeley picked up 16 digs. Hannah Beggs picked up seven digs with four points and two aces. Lilly Mahle served for seven points with an ace off the bench.

“We want to make sure we’re distributing the ball because we know we have the hitters in all six rotations,” said C-L head coach Ryan Troupe. “It’s an injustice if we aren’t getting everyone involved. Sometimes someone may not be on, but we know someone else is there to pick them up.”

Dunn’s serving in the opening set pushed a 9-7 lead out to 13-7. Later in the set, Wiant would serve for all six of her points, extending a 14-8 lead into a 20-8 lead. Karns City would try to get back into the set, but the Lions would eventually prevail 25-18.

After gaining a side out on the first serve by the Gremlins, Smith would serve for eight straight points to give C-L a 9-0 lead. The lead would grow to 13-1 as C-L would wind up cruising to the 25-10 victory for the set.

“Our serving was able to keep them out of system and we were able to set things up on our end from there,” said Troupe. “It’s not always about aces all the time. It’s about keeping the opponent off balance. Our servers were locked in tonight.”

In the third set, the Lions once again jumped out to a comfortable lead of 13-4 and Troupe began to sub in some junior varsity players. Karns City would get no closer than seven points as C-L would eventually take the set and the match 25-17.

“We were able to mix some players in those last couple of sets which gives them experience for the future,” said Troupe. “We have confidence in our bench players and know they are capable of going out there and getting the job done when counted on.”

The total amount raised for the evening was $2,257 which will all be donated to the Mason Martin family.

Martin, a senior quarterback/safety for Karns City, was seriously injured during a football game on Sept. 1 and is still in a Pittsburgh hospital.

“It’s nice to see people come out to support the cause and show there is more to it than just the game of volleyball,” said Troupe. “It’s a way for us to give back to a family in need. When you can teach that to the players by showing them there’s more to it than just volleyball.”

