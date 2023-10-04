David R. LaKari, 74, of Oil City, PA., passed away Sunday Oct. 1, 2023 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie.

Born Nov. 13, 1948 in Erie, PA., he was the son of the late William L. & Jane B. Upton LaKari.

He was a graduate of Cranberry High School, class of 1967.

Dave was married on Nov. 8, 1975 to the former Kathy A. Ebbert and she survives.

He had been a journeyman, working for the Oil City Derrick for many years.

Dave was an avid Pirates Fan, and enjoyed the Raiders and the Celtics.

He also enjoyed horse racing and had gone to the Kentucky Derby several times.

Dave also enjoyed collectibles.

He was a longtime member of the Oil City Eagles Club.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, John Henry LaKari of Oil City; two sisters, Christine A. Fillgrove of Oil City, Lori R. Ochs of Oil City; and brother-in-law, Robert Ebbert & his wife Eileen of Oil City.

Several nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his mother and father-in-law, Robert & Penny Ebbert, and his beloved dogs Samber and Serendipity.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

